Photos: Eid Al Adha celebrations around the world

Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Eidgah ground in Rawalpindi on May 27, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI
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Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Eidgah ground in Rawalpindi on May 27, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI
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This aerial picture shows Indonesians offering prayers for Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, at Ancol Beach in Jakarta on May 27, 2026.
AFP-BAY ISMOYO
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Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on May 27, 2025.
AFP-CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
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This aerial picture shows Muslim worshippers offering Eid al-Adha prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on May 27, 2025.
AFP-CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
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Filipino Muslims gather for a prayer to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al -Adha in Quiapo, Manila on May 27, 2026.
AFP-JAM STA ROSA
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Muslim worshippers watch a big screen showing the Eid al-Adha sermon, delivered by the senior Imam of Lakemba Mosque Sheikh Yahya Safi, outside the Mosque in western Sydney, Australia, on May 27, 2026.
AFP-SAEED KHAN
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Muslim worshippers leave Lakemba Mosque, after the Eid al-Adha prayer in western Sydney, Australia, on May 27, 2026.
AFP-SAEED KHAN
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Acehnese boys take part in a carnival to welcome the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Banda Aceh on May 26, 2026.