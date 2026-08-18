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L'IMAD launches tender offer to acquire remaining AD Ports shares

Offer at Dh6.25 a share opens August 18 and runs until September 15

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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L'IMAD launches tender offer to acquire remaining AD Ports shares
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Dubai: L'IMAD, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, has launched a voluntary tender offer through its wholly owned subsidiary Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC, or ADQ, to acquire up to 100% of the remaining shares in AD Ports.

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The offer opened on August 18 and will close at 3 pm on September 15, 2026, unless the offer period is extended.

L'IMAD, through ADQ, already owns 75.42% of AD Ports and is offering Dh6.25 per share for the shares it does not currently own.

Offer follows August 17 announcement

The launch follows L'IMAD's announcement on August 17 of its intention to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for the remaining AD Ports shares.

At the time and date of that announcement, the Dh6.25 offer price represented a 23% premium to the last closing price, a 25% premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price and a 31% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price.

Investors who participated in AD Ports' IPO would receive a 95% cash return at the offer price, according to the announcement.

AD Ports receives offer document

AD Ports said it received the formal offer document from ADQ on August 18, setting out the terms and further details of the offer.

The company's Board of Directors will convene on August 21 to review the offer, among other matters, with further announcements to follow, including publication of the offeree circular in accordance with the applicable acquisition and merger rules.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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