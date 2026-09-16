L'IMAD ownership in AD Ports Group goes beyond 98.5% once settlement closes next month
L'IMAD, the sovereign investor owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi, has concluded the statutory window for its voluntary tender offer for Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC (AD Ports Group), with the process closing on September 15, 2026.
The offer, submitted on August 18 through L'IMAD's wholly-owned subsidiary Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ), will see L'IMAD's stake in AD Ports Group rise to more than 98.5% on completion. This is up from the earlier 75.4% stake it held in the AD Ports Group. The settlement is expected to be completed no later than October 9, 2026, a press release by the company said.
AD Ports Group sits within L'IMAD's Ports & Logistics portfolio, which also includes Etihad Rail and Aramex. The three assets form part of a broader push by the sovereign investor to strengthen the UAE's trade and transport infrastructure. Past initiatives tied to the platform include the development of a major industrial freezone at KEZAD in partnership with AD Ports Group, and the buildout of the region's first national railroad network through Etihad Rail.
L'IMAD holds a strong portfolio of investments across public and private markets on behalf of the emirate. The tender offer marks one of its more significant moves this year to consolidate control over strategic infrastructure assets tied to the UAE's ports and logistics sector.
According to the company, all conditions attached to the offer have been met, with the exception of routine notifications still to be filed with the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Payment to AD Ports Group shareholders and the registration of shares under ADQ's name are also slated to be finalized by the October 9 deadline.
The company also notified that any further updates on the offer timetable will be published on the ADX website and through the Investor Relations section of AD Ports Group's corporate site.