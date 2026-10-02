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UAE warns jobseekers against fake employment offers

Applicants inside and outside the UAE urged to verify offers before recruitment begins

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Jobseekers can verify offers through the ministry’s website, smart application or by calling its contact centre on 600590000.
Jobseekers can verify offers through the ministry’s website, smart application or by calling its contact centre on 600590000.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned jobseekers against fraudulent employment offers, urging people inside and outside the country not to begin any recruitment procedures before verifying that an offer is genuine.

The ministry said employers must use its approved job offer form, which carries a serial number and barcode that can be used to confirm its authenticity.

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Jobseekers can verify offers through the ministry’s website, smart application or by calling its contact centre on 600590000.

The ministry urged applicants to check the validity of any job offer before proceeding with employment formalities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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