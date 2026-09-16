Domestic worker deal online? Beware before you pay

UAE shuts down 200 unlicensed accounts in first half of 2026
Dubai: Families looking for domestic workers in UAE through social media have been warned to check whether recruitment providers are licensed, after UAE authorities shut down around 200 accounts for promoting unlicensed domestic worker services during the first half of 2026.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), took action against the accounts for offering domestic worker recruitment and employment services without the required licences or links to recruitment offices licensed by the ministry.
The latest action highlights the risks families may face when responding to recruitment offers circulated on social media, where advertisements may appear to offer domestic workers at attractive prices or through quick and informal arrangements.
MoHRE said it is stepping up its monitoring of such activities through field inspection teams, electronic monitoring and tracking systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to detect and address unlawful practices.
The ministry said these efforts are aimed at protecting employers and families while ensuring they can access safe and reliable domestic worker services through approved providers.
According to MoHRE, using a licensed Domestic Worker Recruitment Office offers customers more than simply finding a worker. It provides a range of rights and safeguards, including clear contracts and prices, compliance with approved procedures and the ability to approach the ministry with feedback or complaints.
Licensed recruitment offices are also required to ensure workers have completed the relevant regulatory procedures and requirements.
MoHRE urged employers and families to use licensed recruitment offices and rely on official channels when seeking domestic workers. It also advised the public to verify the source of any offer or advertisement circulated on social media before taking action or paying fees.
Licensed offices operate under specific service quality standards and controls and must adhere to approved prices and packages, the ministry said. They provide workers who meet prescribed requirements and procedures and are subject to continuous monitoring and follow-up by MoHRE teams.
The ministry said these safeguards are designed to provide a regulated recruitment process and protect the rights of employers, families and domestic workers.
MoHRE urged the public to report misleading practices or advertisements promoting domestic worker services without a licence by calling 600590000.
The public can also check the list of licensed domestic worker recruitment offices through MoHRE’s official website before engaging with a provider.
The ministry said it will continue developing its digital monitoring and tracking tools in cooperation with relevant authorities to detect violations proactively, protect customers and strengthen confidence in the domestic worker services market.