UAE gratuity: When can your employer legally deduct from your end-of-service benefits?

Know when UAE employers can lawfully cut from your end-of-service gratuity
Dubai: Your end-of-service gratuitygu can make up a significant part of your final financial settlement when you leave a job in the UAE. But employers cannot simply deduct whatever amount they choose from it.
UAE Labour Law allows employers to make deductions from end-of-service benefits only in specific circumstances, including certain outstanding loans, disciplinary penalties, court-ordered debts and damage caused by an employee. Here is when a gratuity deduction is legally permitted and what workers can do if they believe money has been wrongly withheld.
The right to deduct from an employee’s end-of-service gratuity is governed by Article 51(7) of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 and Article 29 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which sets out the specific circumstances in which a deduction is permitted.
According to Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services, under Article 29(1) of the Executive Regulations, an employer may deduct from a worker’s end-of-service pay any amount due by virtue of the law or a court judgment, limited to the following categories:
Loans or overpayments - amounts owed by the worker that are necessary for the repayment of loans, or amounts paid to the worker in excess of his entitlements.
Pension and insurance contribution shortfalls - repayment of amounts deducted for the calculation of the worker’s contribution to pensions and insurance, pursuant to applicable UAE legislation.
Disciplinary penalties - amounts deducted because of violations committed by the worker, subject to the list of penalties applicable at the establishment and approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
Court-ordered debts - debts owed pursuant to the execution of a court judgment against the worker.
Damage caused by the worker - amounts required to repair damage caused by the worker, attributable to his mistake or violation of the employer’s instructions, resulting in damage, destruction or loss of tools, machines, products or substances owned by the employer.
“Importantly, deductions arising from a worker’s violations or damages caused by his mistake are subject to a time limit: the employer must act within three months of the amount becoming due, unless otherwise agreed,” Pappinissery explained.
“Outside of these categories, an employer has no legal basis to deduct from gratuity. Costs such as recruitment fees, visa or medical costs, uniforms, or general unexplained ‘settlement’ deductions do not fall within Article 29 and cannot lawfully be taken from an employee’s end-of-service benefits,” he added.
Gratuity deductions instead operate on a category basis, the deduction must fit squarely within one of the five categories in Article 29, and be properly evidenced (loan agreement, payroll record, approved disciplinary regulations, court order, or proof linking damage to the employee's fault). A deduction with no supporting category or documentation is not protected merely because of its size, it can be challenged regardless of amount.
The UAE Labour Law does not impose one blanket percentage cap on deductions from gratuity in the way it does for wage deductions during active employment.
“Gratuity deductions instead operate on a category basis, the deduction must fit squarely within one of the five categories in Article 29, and be properly evidenced (loan agreement, payroll record, approved disciplinary regulations, court order, or proof linking damage to the employee’s fault). A deduction with no supporting category or documentation is not protected merely because of its size, it can be challenged regardless of amount,” Pappinissery said.
It is also worth noting, separately, that banks may claim or freeze gratuity to recover outstanding personal loans or credit card debt. However, this arises from the employee’s own loan contract with the bank, a private contractual arrangement and not from the Labour Law itself.
If you believe your employer has unlawfully deducted from your gratuity, you have a clear route of recourse, according to Pappinissery.
1. Request a written breakdown
Ask your employer, in writing, to specify exactly which Article 29 category the deduction falls under and to provide the supporting document, such as a loan agreement, disciplinary record or court order.
A lawful deduction should always be traceable to one of these five categories.
2. Avoid signing an unqualified settlement
If the final settlement or gratuity calculation contains a deduction you dispute, avoid signing a release without noting your objection in writing, as this can weaken your position later.
For private-sector employees on the mainland, individual labour disputes, including disputes over gratuity deductions.
The employee should first apply to MoHRE, which will attempt an amicable settlement. If the claim value does not exceed Dh50,000, MoHRE itself may issue a binding resolution; larger or unresolved disputes are referred to the Labour Court.
4. Note the time limit
Under Article 54(9) of the UAE Labour Law, a case for any rights under the Decree-Law, including gratuity, cannot be heard after two years from the date the work relationship ended. Employees should therefore not delay in raising a dispute.
5. Check your jurisdiction
Employees in free zones such as the DIFC or ADGM fall under different frameworks, such as the DIFC Employment Law and its Workplace Savings Scheme, and should not route complaints through MoHRE. The correct authority depends on where the employment contract is registered.