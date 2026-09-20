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Saudi Arabia deports more than 12,600 residency and labour law violators in a week

Authorities arrested 14,782 people during joint inspections carried out from Sep 10 to 16

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Authorities also arrested 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 56% were Ethiopian nationals, 43% were Yemenis and 1% were of other nationalities.
Authorities also arrested 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 56% were Ethiopian nationals, 43% were Yemenis and 1% were of other nationalities.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 12,635 people found in violation of residency, labour and border security regulations over the past week, as authorities continued nationwide inspection campaigns, the Ministry of Interior said.

Security forces, working with relevant government agencies, arrested 14,782 people during inspections conducted from September 10 to 16. The total included 7,438 residency law violators, 3,782 border security law violators and 3,562 labour law violators. 

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Authorities also arrested 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 56 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 43 per cent were Yemenis and 1 per cent were of other nationalities.

Another 25 people were caught attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. A further 23 people were arrested for involvement in transporting, sheltering or otherwise assisting violators, according to the ministry. 

The ministry said 31,075 expatriates, including 29,171 men and 1,904 women, were undergoing procedures related to violations. Another 18,986 people were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,834 were referred to complete travel arrangements before departure. 

Authorities said 12,635 people had been deported during the reporting period. 

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports violators inside the Kingdom or provides them with shelter or other assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of as much as SR1 million. Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to shelter violators may also be confiscated. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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