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Saudi Arabia fines 10 firms for providing unlicensed recruitment services

Illegal operators face fines of up to SR250,000 for repeated violations, HR Ministry says

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Providing recruitment or labour services without a licence carries a fine of SR200,000 for a first offence, rising to SR220,000 for a second violation and SR250,000 for a third.
Providing recruitment or labour services without a licence carries a fine of SR200,000 for a first offence, rising to SR220,000 for a second violation and SR250,000 for a third.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has fined 10 establishments for providing recruitment and labour services without a licence as authorities step up enforcement against illegal operators in the sector.

The violations were detected during inspection campaigns targeting unauthorised recruitment practices and aimed at protecting customers’ rights, the ministry said.

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The businesses included sole proprietorships, general service offices and operators providing services through websites and electronic applications. They were found to have offered recruitment or labour services directly or indirectly without the required licences.

The ministry said legal action had been taken and the prescribed penalties imposed on the establishments.

Providing recruitment or labour services without a licence carries a fine of SR200,000 for a first offence, rising to SR220,000 for a second violation and SR250,000 for a third.

Authorities monitor the sector through field inspections as well as electronic surveillance of advertisements and services offered through applications, digital platforms and social media. The ministry also investigates reports and checks whether service providers are licensed and operating within the scope of their permits.

The ministry urged customers to use authorised channels, including Musaned, Saudi Arabia’s unified recruitment platform for domestic workers.

The platform allows users to recruit domestic workers, transfer their services, review workers’ profiles and licensed recruitment providers and make payments through approved electronic channels.

The ministry said linking payments to documented contracts and applications was designed to improve transparency, safeguard contractual rights and reduce dealings with unauthorised intermediaries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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