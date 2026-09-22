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Saudi Arabia warns firms of SR100,000 fines, recruitment ban over illegal workers

Managers face up to a year in jail as Interior Ministry steps up warning on violations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Penalties will also apply to establishments that allow their workers to work for themselves or for other employers, as well as those found employing workers registered with other businesses.
Penalties will also apply to establishments that allow their workers to work for themselves or for other employers, as well as those found employing workers registered with other businesses.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned businesses that employ expatriates who violate residency and labour regulations that they could face fines of up to SR100,000, a five-year recruitment ban and other penalties.

The ministry said penalties also apply to establishments that allow their workers to work for themselves or for other employers, as well as those found employing workers registered with other businesses.

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Under the rules, offending establishments could be fined up to SR100,000 and barred from recruiting workers from abroad for up to five years.

The manager responsible for the violation could face up to one year in prison and deportation if they are an expatriate, while the offending establishment could also be publicly named and shamed.

The ministry urged the public to support efforts to curb violations of the Kingdom’s residency, labour and border security regulations by refraining from employing, sheltering, transporting or concealing offenders.

Members of the public can report residency, labour and border security violators by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

The ministry said all reports would be treated with complete confidentiality and that those reporting violations would bear no liability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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