Managers face up to a year in jail as Interior Ministry steps up warning on violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned businesses that employ expatriates who violate residency and labour regulations that they could face fines of up to SR100,000, a five-year recruitment ban and other penalties.
The ministry said penalties also apply to establishments that allow their workers to work for themselves or for other employers, as well as those found employing workers registered with other businesses.
Under the rules, offending establishments could be fined up to SR100,000 and barred from recruiting workers from abroad for up to five years.
The manager responsible for the violation could face up to one year in prison and deportation if they are an expatriate, while the offending establishment could also be publicly named and shamed.
The ministry urged the public to support efforts to curb violations of the Kingdom’s residency, labour and border security regulations by refraining from employing, sheltering, transporting or concealing offenders.
Members of the public can report residency, labour and border security violators by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
The ministry said all reports would be treated with complete confidentiality and that those reporting violations would bear no liability.