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Saudi Arabia: SR50,000 fine, jail and deportation for visa overstays

Interior Ministry urges visitors to leave before visas expire or face severe penalties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations of residency, labour and border security laws.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations of residency, labour and border security laws.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned expatriates to leave the Kingdom immediately after their entry visas expire, saying overstaying constitutes a serious violation punishable by fines of up to SR50,000, imprisonment for up to six months, deportation and potential re-entry bans depending on the offence.

The Ministry of Interior said the measures form part of broader efforts to strengthen compliance with residency and labour regulations, prevent the misuse of entry visas and ensure visitors do not exceed their authorised period of stay.

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The ministry urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations of residency, labour and border security laws, saying reporting channels operate around the clock. Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in all other regions.

It said public cooperation is a key element in supporting security efforts, protecting the labour market and reducing violations.

The warning comes as authorities continue nationwide enforcement campaigns targeting residency, labour and border security offences.

More than 15,400 violators were arrested across the Kingdom between 2 and 8 July, including 7,913 residency violators, 4,037 border security offenders and 3,480 labour law violators, according to the ministry.

Authorities also arrested 1,542 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally and 30 trying to leave the Kingdom unlawfully. A further 27 individuals were detained for transporting, sheltering or assisting violators.

The ministry said 29,286 people are currently undergoing legal procedures, with thousands referred for travel documentation and deportation.

It reiterated that facilitating the illegal entry, transport, employment or sheltering of border security violators is considered a major offence punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in committing the crime.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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