Over 13,000 violators deported, 1,600 caught while attempting illegal entry
Saudi authorities have arrested 14,970 violators of residency, labour and border security laws during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out between July 16 and July 22, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.
The ministry said those detained included 7,437 violators of the Residency Law, 3,991 of the Border Security Law and 3,542 of the Labour Law.
Authorities also arrested 1,626 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, of whom 62 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 37 per cent were Yemeni nationals and 1per cent were of other nationalities.
A further 33 people were detained while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while 18 others were arrested on charges of transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing violators of residency, labour and border security regulations.
The ministry said 30,546 violators, including 28,557 men and 1,989 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures. It added that 17,747 people had been referred to obtain travel documents, 6,113 to complete travel bookings, and 13,251 had been deported.
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, sheltering or employment of border security violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,600), and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offence.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom, saying all reports would be treated with complete confidentiality and that informants would bear no legal liability.