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Saudi Arabia arrests nearly 15,000 residency, labour and border law violators in one week

Over 13,000 violators deported, 1,600 caught while attempting illegal entry

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A total of 14,970 violators of residency, labour and border security laws were arrested during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out between July 16 and July 22.
A total of 14,970 violators of residency, labour and border security laws were arrested during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out between July 16 and July 22.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi authorities have arrested 14,970 violators of residency, labour and border security laws during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out between July 16 and July 22, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

The ministry said those detained included 7,437 violators of the Residency Law, 3,991 of the Border Security Law and 3,542 of the Labour Law.

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Authorities also arrested 1,626 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, of whom 62 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 37 per cent were Yemeni nationals and 1per cent were of other nationalities.

A further 33 people were detained while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while 18 others were arrested on charges of transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing violators of residency, labour and border security regulations.

The ministry said 30,546 violators, including 28,557 men and 1,989 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures. It added that 17,747 people had been referred to obtain travel documents, 6,113 to complete travel bookings, and 13,251 had been deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, sheltering or employment of border security violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,600), and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offence.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom, saying all reports would be treated with complete confidentiality and that informants would bear no legal liability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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