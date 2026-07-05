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Saudi Arabia deports more than 12,000 residency and border violators in one week

More than 27,000 people remain under legal procedures for residency and border offences

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Saudi Arabia deports more than 12,000 residency and border violators in one week
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Riyadh: Saudi Arabia deported 12,292 violators of residency, labour and border security regulations over the past week, as authorities intensified nationwide enforcement campaigns targeting illegal residency and border-related offences.

The Ministry of Interior said a further 16,912 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,174 others were referred to complete travel reservations as part of the legal procedures preceding deportation.

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Overall, 27,445 violators, including 25,412 men and 2,033 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce the Kingdom's residency, labour and border security regulations.

During joint security campaigns carried out between June 25 and July 1, authorities arrested 15,591 violators, including 7,759 for breaching residency regulations, 4,488 for violating border security rules and 3,344 for labour-related offences.

The ministry also said 1,629 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 53 per centwere Ethiopian nationals, 46 per cent were Yemeni nationals and 1 per cent were of other nationalities. Another 58 people were apprehended while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

In addition, 17 individuals were arrested for transporting, sheltering, employing or otherwise assisting violators of residency, labour and border security regulations.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that facilitating the illegal entry of border security violators, transporting them, providing them with shelter or assistance, or offering any form of support or service constitutes a major offence punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in committing the offence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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