Nearly 15,000 arrested in one week over residency, labour and border violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported more than 13,000 people in a single week following a nationwide campaign targeting violations of residency, labour and border security laws.
The Ministry of Interior said 13,251 people were removed from the country after completing legal procedures, while thousands of others remain in the deportation process.
More than 30,500 individuals are currently subject to legal action, including 17,747 referred to obtain travel documents and 6,113 completing travel arrangements before departure.
The latest enforcement drive, carried out between July 16 and July 22, resulted in the arrest of 14,970 people accused of breaching residency, labour or border security regulations. Residency-related offences accounted for the largest share of arrests, followed by border security and labour law violations.
Authorities also intercepted 1,626 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally during the reporting period. Ethiopian nationals accounted for 62 per cent of those apprehended, while Yemenis represented 37 per cent and other nationalities made up the remaining one per cent.
A further 33 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while security authorities detained 18 others accused of facilitating illegal migration by transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing residency and border security violators.
Saudi authorities have repeatedly stepped up nationwide inspection campaigns as part of broader efforts to enforce immigration and labour regulations, with joint operations involving multiple government agencies.
The Interior Ministry warned that anyone found assisting illegal border crossings or providing transport, accommodation or employment to violators could face prison sentences of up to 15 years, fines of as much as SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in committing the offences.
The ministry also urged the public to report suspected violations through dedicated emergency hotlines, stressing that all reports are handled confidentially and that informants bear no legal liability.