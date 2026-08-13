Cristiano Ronaldo back at Al Nassr: When will he play?

Portuguese star recently married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez in Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Riyadh, raising hopes that the Al Nassr captain could feature at the start of the club’s 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign.
The Portuguese superstar was back on the training pitch with Al Nassr on Thursday, although fans may have to wait a little longer to see him make his first competitive appearance of the new season. According to The Al Nassr Tribune, the 41-year-old is expected to make his season debut against Al Riyadh on August 21 in Matchday 2 of the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo’s return to the Saudi capital comes shortly after new Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou described the forward as someone who is “always ready”, keeping open the possibility of his involvement in the opening fixture. However, the coaching staff are yet to make a final decision on whether he will feature.
Ronaldo also caught attention with a striking new look when he arrived at Al Nassr’s training headquarters. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has dyed his hair a copper-yellow shade, which can appear reddish under certain lighting.
The Portuguese star recently married his longtime partner, model Georgina Rodríguez, in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11.
Al Nassr will host Al Fateh on Saturday, August 15, in their opening Saudi Pro League fixture before travelling to face Al Riyadh in the second round.
The new campaign will be Ronaldo’s 25th season in club football, with the veteran forward continuing to pursue a series of major milestones. One of his biggest targets remains reaching 1,000 career goals.
Despite uncertainty surrounding his first competitive appearance, Ronaldo has continued to maintain his physical and technical condition through a rigorous training, nutrition and recovery programme.
His return to Riyadh will also provide a boost to an Al Nassr squad that has strengthened during the transfer window as the club looks to challenge for major honours and establish itself as a dominant force in Saudi football.
Al Nassr will be hoping to build on last season’s success and mount another strong title challenge. Ronaldo, meanwhile, will be looking to reclaim the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot from Mexican striker Julián Quiñones as competition among the league’s leading forwards intensifies.