GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Riyadh Season named official sponsor of 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul

Saudi entertainment brand retains major role as tournament moves from Kingdom to Türkiye

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Riyadh Season named official sponsor of 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul

Dubai: Riyadh Season will become an official sponsor of the 2027 Spanish Super Cup, which will be staged at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, extending Saudi Arabia’s involvement with the tournament despite its move away from the Kingdom next year.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the sponsorship on his official X account, saying Riyadh Season would sponsor the tournament in Istanbul.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Thursday that Istanbul will host the four-team competition from February 2 to 7, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad taking part.

The tournament will feature Real Sociedad against Real Madrid in one semi-final, while Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid in the other.

The move to Türkiye marks a temporary break from Saudi Arabia, which has been the regular overseas home of the competition since 2020. Riyadh staged the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions, while Jeddah hosted the 2025 and 2026 tournaments.

Istanbul was selected because Saudi Arabia will be hosting the AFC Asian Cup during the period in which the Spanish Super Cup would normally be staged. The competition is expected to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028.

The RFEF considered seven potential international venues before selecting Istanbul, with matches to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which has previously hosted UEFA Champions League finals.

Riyadh Season’s sponsorship maintains a prominent Saudi presence around the competition despite the change of venue and forms part of its broader strategy of building its international profile through partnerships with major global sporting events.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A view of Riyadh skyline

Saudi Arabia moves to ban children in donation ads

2m read
Latvian harvests inspire a new Riyadh High Tea

Latvian harvests inspire a new Riyadh High Tea

6m read
Dubai Basketball play Spain biggest teams in EuroLeague openers

Dubai Basketball face Spanish giants in season openers

2m read
World Cup winner takes over from Deschamps, ready for ‘immense joy’ and challenge

Zidane named new France coach

2m read