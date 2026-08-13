Saudi entertainment brand retains major role as tournament moves from Kingdom to Türkiye
Dubai: Riyadh Season will become an official sponsor of the 2027 Spanish Super Cup, which will be staged at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, extending Saudi Arabia’s involvement with the tournament despite its move away from the Kingdom next year.
Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the sponsorship on his official X account, saying Riyadh Season would sponsor the tournament in Istanbul.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Thursday that Istanbul will host the four-team competition from February 2 to 7, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad taking part.
The tournament will feature Real Sociedad against Real Madrid in one semi-final, while Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid in the other.
The move to Türkiye marks a temporary break from Saudi Arabia, which has been the regular overseas home of the competition since 2020. Riyadh staged the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions, while Jeddah hosted the 2025 and 2026 tournaments.
Istanbul was selected because Saudi Arabia will be hosting the AFC Asian Cup during the period in which the Spanish Super Cup would normally be staged. The competition is expected to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028.
The RFEF considered seven potential international venues before selecting Istanbul, with matches to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which has previously hosted UEFA Champions League finals.
Riyadh Season’s sponsorship maintains a prominent Saudi presence around the competition despite the change of venue and forms part of its broader strategy of building its international profile through partnerships with major global sporting events.