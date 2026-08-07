Dubai Basketball to welcome Spanish giants in EuroLeague openers

Dubai: What a time to be a Dubai Basketball fan! Fresh off a historic ABA League title, the city's newest sporting success story can now turn its attention to the 2026/27 season.

The team’s opening two home fixtures in the EuroLeague could hardly be any bigger, with Spanish giants set to provide a blockbuster start in Dubai.

Coco-Cola Arena will first welcome Real Madrid to its court on Thursday 24 September, before Barcelona arrive just five days later on Tuesday 29 September.

It is difficult to imagine a tougher opening to the season for Dubai Basketball. Real Madrid arrive in the UAE as one of Europe's most decorated clubs and fresh from a superb 2025/26 campaign, having lifted the Liga ACB, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup before also reaching the EuroLeague semi-finals.

However, Dubai will take confidence from the fact they more than held their own against the Spanish giants last season.

Although Real Madrid claimed a 107-93 victory in Madrid after overturning a 14-point half-time deficit, Dubai responded in style just over a month later by defeating Los Blancos 93-85 at Coca-Cola Arena.

The UAE side produced a dominant final quarter to complete the comeback, proving they have what it takes to compete with Europe's elite on home soil.

New Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual will then come face-to-face with his former club when Barcelona arrive at Coca-Cola Arena in what promises to be another mouthwatering EuroLeague encounter.

Pascual enjoyed enormous success during two spells in charge of the Catalan giants, winning the EuroLeague, four Liga ACB titles, multiple Copa del Rey crowns and Spanish Super Cups before returning to Barcelona for the 2025/26 season.

However, his final campaign ended in disappointment as Barça finished without a trophy, exiting the EuroLeague in the Play-In before falling in the Liga ACB and Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Now, just months after leaving the club, the Spaniard will be hoping to mastermind victory against the team where he cemented his reputation as one of Europe's finest coaches.

Dubai will also draw confidence from last season's meetings with Barcelona, having shown they can more than match the Spanish giants. They claimed a memorable 83-78 victory at Coca-Cola Arena in the clubs' first-ever meeting before suffering a heartbreaking 91-89 defeat at the Palau Blaugrana after Barcelona snatched victory in the closing seconds.

You can watch both of these matches and all other Dubai Basketball home games by purchasing a season ticket: https://coca-cola-arena.com/sports/2055/dubai-basketball-2026-27-season-tickets

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.