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Watch: Lamine Yamal lookalike spotted during Onam in Kerala

A schoolboy named Alan James has become internet sensation for his striking resemblance

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.
AP

The spirit of Onam has taken over Kerala as the 10-day harvest festival reaches its most festive stages. With Uthradam, or First Onam, celebrated on August 25 and Thiruvonam on August 26, the state is immersed in traditional celebrations, colourful pookalams and the aroma of the iconic Onam Sadhya.

Amid the festivities, football fans have found another reason to celebrate after a Kerala schoolboy went viral for his striking resemblance to Spanish and FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

A schoolboy named Alan James has become an internet sensation after a short video of him was captured and shared by a vlogger on social media. Viewers were quick to notice his uncanny resemblance to Yamal, with his facial features, hairstyle and smile bearing a remarkable similarity to the Spanish football sensation.

The video quickly gained millions of views across Instagram and other social media platforms, with fans affectionately dubbing Alan the “Kerala Lamine Yamal.”

The unexpected viral moment has added a football flavour to Kerala’s Onam celebrations, with social media users having plenty of fun drawing comparisons between the young schoolboy and the Barcelona star.

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