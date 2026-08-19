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From Dh37 to Dh195, 13 Onam sadhyas to try in Dubai

Places to go for your feast fix this month

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
5 MIN READ
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Several hotels, restaurants are serving the legendary onam sadhya on a traditional banana leaf.
Several hotels, restaurants are serving the legendary onam sadhya on a traditional banana leaf.

Help yourself to an Onam special this month. The feast, typical of the harvest festival, draws together families and friends and plates up more than a dozen dishes (usually) on a banana leaf. Eaten by hand, the meal is vegetarian and comes with curries such as sambar and kalan; side dishes like thoran and pickles; and dessert like payasam.

So, dress to impress, gather your best buddies and head to one of these spots for a feast that will halt conversations, make you sigh in happiness, and ask for seconds (or fifth) helpings.

Happy eating.

Bombay Brasserie

To really get into the festive mood, dress up and head to Bombay Brasserie where not only will you get to sample things like inji puli, sharkara upperi, rasam, palakkadan matta rice, and erissery, but also you’ll enjoy it as the background music transports you to Kerala.

Price: Dh195

When: Aug 20-26, 12.30pm-3pm (lunch); 6pm-11pm (dinner)

Where: Taj Dubai

Calicut Paragon, Dubai

If you want Keralite cuisine, this restaurant is held in high regard. The 24-dish Onam sadhya this year will be served on a banana leaf on one day – August 26 – and you cannot reserve a spot – it’s for walk-ins only.

Price: Dh52

When: Aug 26, 11.30am-8.30pm

Where: Al Nadha and Karama

Indian Coffee House

This Kerala fav is giving us two types of meals to consider. A mini sadhya and a grand one on certain days. These meals can be eaten at the restaurant, but if you are in homebody mode, you can get a takeaway for your table.

Price: Mini Sadhya: Dh37 (dine in); Dh39 (takeaway or delivery)

Grand Sadhya: Dh44 (dine-in); Dh47 (takeaway or delivery)

When: Mini Sadhya: Aug 23, 24, 25,28

Grand Sadhya: Aug 26, 27

 Where: Rolla Street, Bur Dubai

Jamavar

Want an elegant space to celebrate? Look no further than Jamavar, inspired by the Viceroy’s House in New Delhi. For the second year in a row, it’s serving up  Leelamma’s 21-dish Onam sadhya, a tribute to the matriarch of the restaurant’s founding family, the Nairs. On the menu are both vegetarian and non-veg options.

Price: Dh195 (vegetarian); Dh215 (non-veg)

 When: Aug 15-30, available for both lunch and dinner

Where: Address Residences Opera District - Downtown Dubai

Kovalam Restaurant

For favourites that’ll have you munching on seconds, try a meal at Kovalam Restaurant. Traditional is tasty at Kovalam.

Price: Dh69 (includes one beverage)

When: Aug 26, noon-4pm

Where: President hotel, Al Karama

Punjab Grill, Dubai

Eat up at this traditional-style (i.e. served on a lush green leaf) sadhya. With 33 dishes to taste you’ll find yourself spoilt for choice of favourite. Take note though: you’ll need to pre-book your table.

Price: Dh99 (per person, for lunch)

When: Aug 21-26, noon-3pm

Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

Papillon, Dubai

If you are content to let the food do the talking (because, let’s face it, sometimes it is that impressive), Papillon is calling your name. The 30-part Sadhya is also available on noon and Keeta. Bibs at the ready… get, set, go.

Price: Dh39 (fine-in); Dh45 (takeaway)

When: Aug26, 28. Noon-4pm

Where: Papillon Restaurant & Bar, Ground Floor, San Marino Hotel, 17-305 Al Murar, Deira, Dubai

Rasam, Dubai

For a nostalgic moment at the table, Rasam suggests heading over this month when it’ll plate up more than 30 traditional bites for you. The taste is authentic and event well curated.

Price: From Dh65

When: Until Aug 31

Where: Discovery Gardens, Dubai

Shamiana

If pretty had a name, Shamiana’s sadhya would be it. Thoughtfully made, purposefully served, this offering has everything from avial to paal payasam. And you can do non-veg add-ons if you’d like… fish fry anyone?

Price: Dh175 (per person)

When: Aug 22-27, 12.30-3pm

Where: Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers

Suja’s Kitchen

If home-style cooking is something you’ve been craving, capitalise on the flavour of this plate.  The Sadya-in-a-Box has 26 dishes.  Say it with me guys: yum.

Price: Dh52

When: August 20th - 30th

Where: Al Quoz, Arjan, DSO, Oud Metha, Qusais, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

Tharavad Restaurant, Dubai

Banana leaf plate: check. Twenty-eight things to try if you dine in: check (take-away gets you 26). If homely is your vibe – this is the place you want.

Price: Dh45 (dining)

When: Aug 24-26, noon-3.30pm

Where: Qusais

The Kitchen by Lulu, UAE-wide

From steaming momos to chilled hummus, The Kitchen by Lulu knows how to do food well. As you can see for yourself when to head to one on Friday. This serving includes boiled Palakkadan matta rice, sambar, kichadi, pachadi, thoran, kaalan, olan avial, and more.

Price: Dh38.90

When:  Aug 26-30

Where: All Lulu stores in the UAE

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