Where to celebrate Vishu 2026 in the UAE: 6 spots serving sadhyas and Kerala comfort food

Across the city, restaurants are rolling out authentic Vishu sadhyas
Vishu in Dubai always comes with a little homesick craving, especially for that picture-perfect sadhya served on a banana leaf, bursting with flavour, tradition, and a generous helping of nostalgia. From tangy pickles and crispy pappadam to creamy payasam that somehow disappears too quickly, the Vishu feast is less a meal and more a celebration on a plate. And, you don’t have to fly home to Kerala to get it right. Across the city, restaurants are rolling out authentic Vishu sadhyas that promise all the festive joy. Here’s where to dig into the real deal on April 15.
One of Dubai’s favourite Kerala classics is celebrating Vishu the traditional way, with a full-on sadhya that leans into comfort, nostalgia, and generous portions.
For just Dh 49, diners can enjoy a festive spread of 25 dishes, bringing together everything from tangy puli inchi and sweet mambazha pullissery to comforting koottu curry, pachadi, olan, and erusseri, essentially all the flavours that make a Vishu feast feel like home on a banana leaf.
When: April 15
Location: Al Ghani Building - G Floor - Amman St - Al Nahda Second - Al Nahda - Dubai
Price: Dh 49 (dine-in), Dh 52 (takeaway)
Malabar Tiffin House isn’t serving a dedicated Vishu sadhya, but it still earns a spot on the list for anyone chasing a comforting, home-style Kerala meal in Dubai. They're known for their simple, honest plates that lean into everyday flavours rather than festive fanfare, it’s the kind of place where a 'normal meal' can unexpectedly feel like a small remedy for homesickness. It means familiar curries, warm rice, and that understated, unpretentious taste of Kerala cooking that doesn’t try too hard, because it doesn’t need to. For mallus especially feeling the distance a little more today, it’s a quiet, reliable option to sit down, eat well, and feel a bit closer to home.
Location: Atiq Obaid Saeed Bel Helli Building - Shop S002 - Al Karama - Sheikh Hamdan Colony - Dubai
You can celebrate the spirit of Vishu with a feast that feels like home. This April 15, Indian Coffee House Dubai is rolling out a traditional Kerala Sadya that captures all the authentic flavors you crave without the premium price tag.
Forget the fuss and dive straight into a vibrant spread served on a classic banana leaf. Whether you’re a fan of the creamy Avial, the comforting Olan, or just here for the crunch of a Papadam and the sweet embrace of a rich Payasam, this meal is a balanced, healthy, and delicious way to kick off the New Year.
When: April 15
Location: Bur Dubai (Pre-booking highly recommended!)
Price: Dh 39 (Dine-in) | Dh42 (Takeaway/Delivery)
Go big this Vishu with a massive 30-item grand feast at Kalpakavadi.mOn April 15, they are pulling out all the stops to bring you a truly royal Kerala experience that stays loyal to tradition.
How about a banana leaf overflowing with every classic you can think of, from the tangy bite of Pickles and Theeyal to the hearty textures of Aviyal and Olan. It’s a marathon of flavors that finishes strong with a variety of indulgent, velvety Payasams. Whether you’re looking to feed the whole family or just want a massive spread all to yourself, this is the place to be.
They are already buzzing with pre-bookings and bulk orders, so make sure to claim your spot for this Deira favourite.
When: April 15
Location: ABJAD CROWN Hotel - Ground Floor - Al Mateena St - Al Muteena - Deira - Dubai
Price: Dh50 (Dine-in) | Dh55 (Takeaway)
Or, how about Kovalam, where tradition has been the guest of honour since 1998? You can settle into their cosy, laid-back atmosphere for a Vishu Sadhya that feels like a warm hug from home.
Available from 12 PM to 4 PM, this feast is all about dependable, soul-satisfying South Indian flavors. It’s the perfect spot for families looking to share a quiet, authentic moment over a banana leaf without any of the holiday rush. If you're after comfort food with a side of nostalgia, Kovalam remains a Karama classic that never misses a beat.
When: April 15, between 12PM to 4PM
Location: The President Hotel, Karama
Price: Dh59 per person
Celebrate Vishu with the Malabari Meda Sadhya at Salkara Restaurant, a spread known for its homely, comforting Kerala flavours.
On April 15, diners can enjoy a traditional festive meal featuring dishes such as sambar, pulisseri and a selection of payasams, all served on a banana leaf in true Vishu style. The restaurant’s focus on simple, familiar flavours makes it a reliable choice for those looking for a straightforward festive meal.
With multiple outlets across the UAE and delivery options available via its app, Salkara offers flexibility whether you prefer dining in or enjoying the meal at home.
Location: Multiple branches across the UAE (Dubai, Sharjah and more)
Price: Dh49 (dine-in) | Dh52 (takeaway/delivery)
Nalukettu Restaurant is a dependable spot for anyone craving Kerala comfort food, especially during the Vishu period. The restaurant continues to be a go-to for homestyle dishes that focus on familiar, comforting flavours rather than festive formality.
Designed to resemble a traditional Kerala home, the space adds to the experience, creating a setting that feels warm, relaxed and rooted in nostalgia. It’s the kind of place where simple meals carry the taste of home, making it especially appealing for those missing everyday Kerala cooking in Dubai.
For anyone not specifically looking for a Vishu spread but simply wanting comforting Kerala food, Nalukettu remains a steady, welcoming choice. The festive service is expected on Monday, April 14, from noon to 3pm at Dubai Grand Hotel by Fortune in Qusais.