Where to celebrate Vishu 2026 in the UAE: 6 spots serving sadhyas and Kerala comfort food

Vishu in Dubai always comes with a little homesick craving, especially for that picture-perfect sadhya served on a banana leaf, bursting with flavour, tradition, and a generous helping of nostalgia. From tangy pickles and crispy pappadam to creamy payasam that somehow disappears too quickly, the Vishu feast is less a meal and more a celebration on a plate. And, you don’t have to fly home to Kerala to get it right. Across the city, restaurants are rolling out authentic Vishu sadhyas that promise all the festive joy. Here’s where to dig into the real deal on April 15.