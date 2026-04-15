Kerala expats in UAE celebrate Vishu in peace, thankful for safety amid regional uncertainties

Malayalis enjoy traditional feasts and rituals, express gratitude for UAE's safe haven
Dubai: Amid an uncertain geopolitical climate, expats from Kerala in the UAE on Wednesday marked Vishu, the traditional Hindu New Year of the south Indian state, with rituals, ethnic wear and the elaborate vegetarian feast known as sadhya, expressing gratitude for the safety and stability they continue to enjoy in the country.
Vishu is the second biggest festival for Malayalis after the harvest festival of Onam. The day begins with the Vishukkani, an auspicious arrangement of fruits, vegetables, grains, gold, currencies, coins and a lit lamp that is the first sight one is meant to see upon waking, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune in the new year.
Vishukkani is also synonymous with the golden shower tree, known as konna in Malayalam, whose brilliant yellow blossoms are considered auspicious and feature prominently in the Vishukkani arrangement.
Elders also give younger family members money or gifts in a cherished custom known as kaineettam. The centrepiece of the day, however, is the sadhya, a multi-course vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, which draws Malayalis of every faith to the table.
With the festival falling on a working day this time, many residents observed the morning rituals at home. Many began with the Vishukani before heading to offices dressed in traditional attire. Restaurants serving sadhya reported full bookings well in advance, with many residents unable to walk in without a prior reservation.
Anakha Suresh, who works at a facilities management company, was among those who planned ahead. She and her colleagues stepped out during their lunch break to a nearby restaurant for the feast.
"We are glad that Vishu fell during the ceasefire and we are celebrating it with peace of mind. We had to book sadhya in advance. Otherwise, it was not possible to get the sadhya on the spot. That is the case with most restaurants that serve it," she said.
For Anakha, the occasion carried a deeper meaning beyond the food. "Among my colleagues, I am the only Hindu. But I am glad that we don't have any such difference when it comes to celebrating festivals. Whether it is Vishu, Eid or Christmas, we celebrate everything together and we always feel that is the real spirit of Kerala people, especially those here in the UAE,” she said.
While many relied on restaurants, others chose to recreate the full experience at home. Rakhina Sanoop, a homeopath based in Dubai who took the day off, prepared a traditional sadhya from scratch. It was a special celebration amid distance learning for her son Samar.
"We kept the Vishukkani and started the day by viewing it. He attended his online classes, and once he finished, we had the sadhya together. My husband managed to come home for sadhya," Rakhina said.
For her, the ability to celebrate fully, with no shortage of food, clothing or festive essentials during a ceasefire that followed weeks of war, was something she did not take for granted.
"We always celebrate all the festivals, and I make sure my son does not miss any of them in the traditional way. We feel we are able to do everything here even amid the regional conflict because we have been kept safe by our leaders and the defence forces here. We are always thankful to the UAE," she said.
The timing of this year's Vishu held a particularly personal significance for Sumitra Roy, a director at a public relations and communications agency. Her parents, who had been visiting from India, were preparing to leave when the regional situation escalated and chose to stay on.
"Vishu is very special for us this year because my parents had already been visiting us from India and were close to leaving when the war began. They decided to stay back and support us, because despite the challenging times, we have faith in the UAE and feel safe here," she said.
Her mother, Revathi, took charge of keeping the celebrations alive for the grandchildren. "She is very particular about sharing our culture, rituals and traditions with the kids. She tells them stories and makes everything fun, so she has a strong influence on them," said Sumitra.
The family began the morning with the Vishukkani, followed by kaineettam, the gifting of money by elders to the young, and the children were dressed in traditional clothes. "Both my husband and I had to go to work, but our children, Tara, eight, and Veer, three, stayed home with my parents. They enjoyed special treats prepared by my mother. It made the celebration very special for all of us," she added.
For Dubai residents Roshni and Udhayan, this year's Vishu was one for the memory books. It was their son Agastya's very first in the UAE, and only his second Vishu in all.
The couple prepared the Vishukkani the night before, so it would be the first sight to greet them in the morning. The family spent the morning together, dressed in traditional clothes and got their son ready as well.
"These small moments felt very special this year, and we wanted to capture and cherish them," said Udhayan, who works with a healthcare group. The family also prepared a traditional sadhya at home, just as they would have back in Kerala.
"For us, this Vishu was about holding on to our traditions, creating new memories, and celebrating this beautiful festival with our son in a new place, making it all the more meaningful and special," he said.
This Vishu also saw community members reaching out to those going through difficult times. A joint initiative by Hello Folks, a community group that supports people who arrive in the UAE on visit visas and struggle to find work, distributed Vishukkodi, traditional Vishu attire, to those in need, sponsored by Ashraf Phone Hub.
"The Vishukkodi were delivered by my team to the doorsteps of those in need," said Yazir Hameed of Eventides, who coordinated the effort. Prior to the distribution, organisers held a training session and an entertainment programme for visit visa holders, and distributed Vishu-special payasam to all who attended.
"We have gifted Vishukkodi to around 75 people so far, and it is still continuing," Yazir said.
He noted that many in the community were planning to extend their celebrations into the weekend, with some combining the festivities with belated Eid and Easter gatherings. "We are glad to be living in the UAE and we salute this country for giving us everything that we have. All of us pray for the ceasefire to be permanent," he said.