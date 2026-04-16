Pallichattambi gets mixed reviews, but Tovino Thomas in terrific form in new political drama, out in UAE cinemas

Tovino Thomas shines in a politically charged period drama let down by dated storytelling
Dubai: Tovino Thomas’ political drama Pallichattambi was UAE's Vishu release and naturally the expectations of a solid comeback were high.
But if early reviews are anything to go by, this period drama isn’t exactly the rousing return fans were hoping for. He's in terrific form, but the story reportedly falters.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film leans heavily into his signature style such as loud hero entries, dialogue-heavy drama, and an almost stubborn commitment to old-school “mass” moments.
While that template worked for films such as Jana Gana Mana, here it feels recycled rather than reinvented.
Set in 1958, Pallichattambi unfolds in the fictional village of Kaaniyar, where tensions between the Church and the Communist government set the stage for conflict. Enter Christopher, aka Pallichattambi, the chosen protector meant to restore balance. It’s a premise packed with political and emotional potential, especially with its nod to the Liberation Struggle. But reviews suggest the film struggles to move beyond surface-level storytelling.
One of the biggest complaints? The treatment.
Critics are calling out the film’s outdated narrative style, with excessive exposition and dialogues that spell everything out instead of letting moments breathe. There’s also a sense that the film is trying to please everyone — politically and commercially — without fully committing to either.
The first half reportedly meanders with unnecessary romance and distractions, diluting the emotional payoff later, according to early reviews.
And when the film finally builds towards a big, 'Avengers-style' climax, the groundwork just isn’t strong enough to make it land.
So where does Tovino stand in all this?
The consensus is mixed, according to early reviews. Physically, he fits the part, commanding, intense, and believable in action-heavy stretches. But the character itself feels like a rehash of roles he’s already played. And the film’s uneven tone, especially the awkward attempts at humour, doesn’t do him any favours.
The supporting cast, which includes seasoned names, also doesn’t leave a strong impact, with many characters feeling underwritten or overly familiar.
The verdict? Pallichattambi had all the ingredients such as a compelling historical backdrop, a star like Tovino, and a politically relevant storyline. But instead of evolving, it falls back on tried-and-tested theatrics that no longer feel fresh.
While Tovino shines bright in his role, is it fair to expect him to do all the heavy lifting?