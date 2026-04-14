Vishu 2026 film releases: What to watch in the UAE this festive season

A feel-good drama starring Mohanlal, the film follows Sandeep, a wealthy and quick-tempered hotelier whose life has recently been turned upside down by a heart transplant. What begins as a routine visit to his donor’s daughter’s engagement soon takes an unexpected detour when a back injury leaves him stranded in Pune with her family. Thrown into their everyday world, Sandeep slowly finds his walls coming down as shared moments, small kindnesses, and new connections begin to shift his perspective. What unfolds is a gentle, heartwarming journey of emotional growth, second chances, and learning to truly value the life he has been given.