Vishu 2026 film releases: What to watch in the UAE this festive season

It’s a lineup featuring Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, so there’s plenty to choose from
Vishu's here, folks!
And while a Sadhya is always a must, how about some entertainment for the film lovers? From big-budget Malayalam spectacles and gripping thrillers to wholesome family dramas and experimental storytelling, this year’s slate offers something for every kind of viewer. So, if you're planning a cinema outing or a cosy home binge, Vishu promises a wide range of stories that bring all the emotion, action, and spectacle, while you finish a bowl of payasam (make that two).
Here’s a look at the most anticipated films and releases set to light up screens across the UAE this Vishu season.
This Vishu, Oru Dhurooha Sahacharyathil is gearing up for a festive box office face-off with Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas.
Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film comes with a strong production backing from Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Kunchacko Boban’s Udaya Pictures. True to Poduval’s distinct cinematic voice, the film is expected tobring satire, social commentary, and an engaging narrative style.
With its creative team and festive release, Oru Dhurooha Sahacharyathil is already generating buzz as one of the most anticipated Malayalam titles this Vishu, promising fun, wit, and riveting storytelling.
Step back into the 1950s this Vishu with Pallichattambi, a high-stakes, action-packed period drama that sees Tovino Thomas shed his modern-day charm to embody a gritty 'chattambi' ruffian from a bygone era. Set against the sweeping backdrop of Kerala’s high ranges and migrant farming communities, the film brings raw emotion, scale, and spectacle, following a mischievous young man hired by villagers to stand up against oppressive forces, only to find his journey evolving from small-time survival tricks into a deeper ideological awakening as he helps the oppressed learn to fight back.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony (Jana Gana Mana) and written by S. Suresh Babu, the film stars Kayadu Lohar in the lead female role, supported by Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, and more, with whispers of surprise cameo appearances adding to the intrigue. Powered by Jakes Bejoy’s soaring score and crafted for the big screen, Pallichattambi is set to release on April 15, 2026.
A feel-good drama starring Mohanlal, the film follows Sandeep, a wealthy and quick-tempered hotelier whose life has recently been turned upside down by a heart transplant. What begins as a routine visit to his donor’s daughter’s engagement soon takes an unexpected detour when a back injury leaves him stranded in Pune with her family. Thrown into their everyday world, Sandeep slowly finds his walls coming down as shared moments, small kindnesses, and new connections begin to shift his perspective. What unfolds is a gentle, heartwarming journey of emotional growth, second chances, and learning to truly value the life he has been given.
Time: 4pm, UAE
Where: Asianet
For a Vishu watch packed with intensity and emotion, Thudarum brings back 'Vintage Lalettan' energy in full force. Directed by National Award-winner Tharun Moorthy (Saudi Vellakka), the crime thriller stars Mohanlal as “Benz” Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver in Ranni and former stunt assistant, whose quiet life revolves around his family and his cherished Mark 1 Ambassador car. Things take a dark turn when a corrupt police officer confiscates his vehicle, pulling him into a wider web of crime, drug smuggling, and police brutality, forcing him to confront the violent skills from his past to protect what he loves.
Adding to the appeal is the on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana as a married couple, bringing back their classic chemistry in a more grounded, high-stakes setting, while Prakash Varma’s antagonist role and Jakes Bejoy’s intense score elevate the tension. Originally a 2025 box-office hit, Thudarum airs this Vishu on Asianet Middle East on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 1:00 pm UAE (12:00 pm KSA), making it a strong festive afternoon pick.
Time: 1pm, UAE
Where: Asianet