CineNow's Film IP bets on the UAE as Indian Cinema’s next capital hub

At a time when geopolitical uncertainty can drive sharp volatility across listed equities, debt markets, currencies and other traditional securities, film IP offers a different kind of investment narrative. Strong content can remain evergreen across cycles, territories and platforms continuing to generate value through various exploitation rights. CineNow’s thesis is that Indian cinema, backed by disciplined capital structuring, can provide investors with exposure to a culturally resilient asset class that is not shaken or stirred by geopolitical uncertainties.