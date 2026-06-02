CineNow's Film IP bets on the UAE as Indian Cinema’s next capital hub

CineNow is positioning film IP as an evergreen, globally monetisable with a UAE subsidiary
Dubai: CineNow Limited is establishing a wholly owned UAE subsidiary to serve as its operational and investor-relations base, as the company advances a $150 million film investment vehicle targeting Indian cinema intellectual property.
The BVI-incorporated platform plans to produce a slate of more than 30 films spanning Hindi and regional Indian languages. Rather than concentrating capital on individual titles, the vehicle is structured as a diversified portfolio spread across genres, languages, release windows and distribution channels including theatrical, digital, satellite, music rights, dubbing and franchise licensing.
Rohit Dalmia, Director of CineNow said, "The UAE is where a robust framework for IP registration, Gulf liquidity and global media ambition meet and that is precisely where CineNow belongs. We are not simply financing films; we are building a structured portfolio that gives sophisticated investors meaningful, short and long-term exposure to one of the world's most prolific and culturally resonant film industries."
The UAE subsidiary will support strategic coordination, investor engagement, regional partnerships and a programme of UAE premieres designed to function as investor-facing showcases rather than only promotional events.
CineNow’s decision to establish its UAE subsidiary reflects continued confidence in the Gulf’s liquidity depth, investor sophistication and long-term recovery-and-growth story. The UAE remains home to a substantial Indian diaspora audience who already drive consistent theatrical demand for Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi releases, a mature UHNI and institutional investor base, and a globally connected capital ecosystem that understands alternative assets, private markets and cross-border media opportunities.
At a time when geopolitical uncertainty can drive sharp volatility across listed equities, debt markets, currencies and other traditional securities, film IP offers a different kind of investment narrative. Strong content can remain evergreen across cycles, territories and platforms continuing to generate value through various exploitation rights. CineNow’s thesis is that Indian cinema, backed by disciplined capital structuring, can provide investors with exposure to a culturally resilient asset class that is not shaken or stirred by geopolitical uncertainties.
CineNow is positioning the vehicle around the underlying film IP rather than dependence on first-weekend box office returns. The company argues that a structured slate with revenue streams across multiple windows over an extended rights lifecycle offers a more measurable exposure to India's entertainment market than single-title investments.
The investment vehicle is currently in its fundraising phase and is engaging ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors seeking alternatives in media rights and IP-backed assets. Indian film financing has traditionally operated through fragmented, relationship-driven arrangements between producers, distributors and private capital. CineNow is positioning itself as a formal capital structure bridging that ecosystem with institutional investors.
Indian cinema is one of the world's largest film markets by volume, with multilingual output, strong diaspora distribution networks and growing international streaming demand. As global platforms compete for regional content and IP commands, valuations are increasing, prompting investors to pay closer attention to exploitation rights and content pipeline models.
CineNow's fundraising and UAE expansion are ongoing. Further details on the slate and investment terms are expected ahead of its planned regional launch events.