Detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances
Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan, known for his long-standing presence in the Tamil cinema industry and outspoken public persona, was found dead in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. He was 85.
According to several Indian outlets, police have stated that initial reports point to suicide, but a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death and the factors that may have led to it.
Rajan was a familiar name in the industry, not just as a producer but also as a director and actor who worked across multiple facets of filmmaking. He began his journey in cinema by producing Brammacharigal (1983), before going on to back films such as Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000) and Ninaikoatha Naaliai (2001).
He also stepped behind the camera as a director with Namma Ooru Mariamma (1991), which featured Nizhalgal Ravi, R Sarathkumar, KR Vijaya and Disco Shanti. After a long gap, he returned to direction with Unarchigal (2005), starring Sriman, Abitha and Abhinayashree. He also appeared in several films over the years. His acting credits include Michael Raj (1987), Sonthakkaran (1989), Veettoda Maapillai (2001), Paambhu Sattai (2017), Thunivu (2023) and Bakasuran (2023). He is survived by his son, Prabhukanth.
Tributes poured in from across the Tamil film fraternity following news of his passing.
Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar wrote on social media: “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”
Producer and industry analyst G Dhananjheyan posted on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s shocking and sad to know producer and distributor Thiru K Rajan sir died by suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and most confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil Cinema will badly miss him for his support of the industry at many crucial times. May his soul rest in peace.”