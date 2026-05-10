Trisha’s viral appearance eclipses Vijay’s family absence at oath ceremony
Chennai: The oath-taking ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister turned into a major political and public spectacle on Sunday, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
The event marked a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics, drawing leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters.
Actor and long-time co-star Trisha Krishnan emerged as one of the most talked-about figures at the ceremony, with her presence generating strong buzz both at the venue and across social media.
She arrived with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seen in an ice-blue silk Kanjeevaram saree paired with a diamond-and-ruby choker. Trisha also greeted members of Vijay’s family and interacted with guests seated in the front rows.
Her appearance quickly went viral online, with fans and media referring to her as the “show stealer” of the event.
Social media users highlighted the long-standing on-screen association between Vijay and Trisha, who have starred together in multiple successful films over the years. The pair has often been linked through persistent public speculation.
At the same time, discussions intensified over the absence of Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, from the ceremony.
The absence of Vijay’s immediate family sparked widespread commentary online, with some users calling the occasion emotionally incomplete.
“The family that should have been at the centre of attention today is absent,” one user wrote, while others expressed sympathy for his wife and children.
The discussions come amid ongoing divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. She reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year after 27 years of marriage, with the next hearing scheduled for June 15.
Despite online chatter, Vijay remained focused on his political transition, taking oath as Chief Minister before Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid loud cheers from supporters and party cadres.