Indian filmmaker Anik Dutta dies at 65; Bengali cinema grieves fearless, passionate storyteller

Tributes have been pouring in from admirers, and members of the film fraternity.
The Bengali film world is in mourning after the sudden death of veteran filmmaker Anik Dutta. The 65-year-old director reportedly fell from the terrace of his South Kolkata residence on Wednesday, May 27. Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, admirers, and members of the film fraternity.
Filmmaker Pratim D Gupta described the loss as a blow to the industry, calling it a “devastating day” for Bengali cinema. In a social media post, he wrote, “He (Dutta) was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be damned.”
He further added, “But beyond the biting satire, I will always remember his absolute reverence for the craft. Nobody understood, loved, and cared for Satyajit Ray’s cinema quite like he did.” He concluded by thanking Dutta for his films, his “unapologetic truth, and the fierce inspiration.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema are priceless. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I trust the Kolkata police will investigate and unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death.”
Veteran actor-director and Padma Shri recipient Prosenjit Chatterjee said he was still struggling to process the news. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “I do not know what to say. I am not able to come to terms with the fact that Anik is no more and that too in such a manner. This is a huge loss for the Bengali film industry. I have still not been able to think normally since getting the news.”
He added, “He was not only a good filmmaker but he was an extremely intelligent individual who could regale you with stories. The passing of such a talent in such an uncanny manner is extremely shocking. I am at a loss for words. I have known him for many years.”
Dutta began his career in advertising filmmaking before stepping into cinema. His early film Jadubabur Natni never saw release, but he later made a major impact with Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012), a film widely regarded as a turning point in modern Bengali cinema.
Actor Mumtaz Sorcar, who featured in Bhooter Bhabishyat, said the news had not yet sunk in for her. Speaking to Zoom, she said Dutta had been like a father figure to her.
Actor Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who worked with Dutta in his most recent film Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), shared a personal memory of their bond, which began after she wrote open letters following her father’s death.
“It was after reading those that Anik da contacted me. I realised those writings had deeply touched his heart when he told me very emotionally: ‘I contacted you only after reading the letters you wrote to your father. I feel like after I pass away, my daughter Rai will also write open letters for me like this,’” she told Aajkaal.
According to PTI, Dutta sustained critical injuries after falling from the terrace of his home. He was taken to a private hospital near Dhakuria but could not be saved. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Investigations are still underway to understand the exact cause of death.