Kunchacko Boban stars as a police constable reopening an old cold case that blurs reality
Dubai: If you like your thrillers with a side of slow-burn madness, Unmadham might be worth circling on your calendar.
The Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose-led film has dropped its first look, teasing a dark, psychological ride ahead of its August 7, 2026 release.
Directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Kiran Das, the film follows a police constable juggling a fragile personal life while reopening a long-forgotten case that may or may not have supernatural undertones.
As he digs deeper, things get murky, and the line between reality and delusion begins to blur. For Kunchacko Boban, this one leans heavily into the psychological.
“Unmadham is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person,” he said, describing a man torn between responsibility and doubt as his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. Lijomol Jose added, “The title itself suggests a state where fear, confusion, and truth collide,” pointing out that while the premise may feel eerie, the emotions remain grounded in reality.
Marking his directorial debut, Kiran Das said the film is designed to pull viewers into that same uncertainty. “We want the audience to feel the uncertainty he feels. Is what he’s chasing truly supernatural, or is something else at play?” he said.
Backing the film, Bhushan Kumar called it “the kind of story that stays with you,” adding that it’s “layered with psychological intensity and emotionally grounded narrative.”
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said the idea was to keep audiences guessing throughout: “we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn’t.”
Abhishek Pathak summed up the hook neatly: “a simple police constable reopening a forgotten case that slowly begins to consume his life and sanity.” Written by Shahi Kabir, with music by Mujeeb Majeed, Unmadham isn’t your typical cop drama, this one looks like it wants to mess with your head a little.