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Kunchacko Boban leads intense psychological drama 'Unmadham': First look out now

Kunchacko Boban stars as a police constable reopening an old cold case that blurs reality

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Kunchacko Boban's upcoming thriller follows a man caught between reality and delusion as a forgotten case resurfaces with unsettling twists.
Kunchacko Boban's upcoming thriller follows a man caught between reality and delusion as a forgotten case resurfaces with unsettling twists.
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Dubai: If you like your thrillers with a side of slow-burn madness, Unmadham might be worth circling on your calendar.

The Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose-led film has dropped its first look, teasing a dark, psychological ride ahead of its August 7, 2026 release.

Directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Kiran Das, the film follows a police constable juggling a fragile personal life while reopening a long-forgotten case that may or may not have supernatural undertones.

As he digs deeper, things get murky, and the line between reality and delusion begins to blur. For Kunchacko Boban, this one leans heavily into the psychological.

“Unmadham is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person,” he said, describing a man torn between responsibility and doubt as his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. Lijomol Jose added, “The title itself suggests a state where fear, confusion, and truth collide,” pointing out that while the premise may feel eerie, the emotions remain grounded in reality.

Marking his directorial debut, Kiran Das said the film is designed to pull viewers into that same uncertainty. “We want the audience to feel the uncertainty he feels. Is what he’s chasing truly supernatural, or is something else at play?” he said.

Backing the film, Bhushan Kumar called it “the kind of story that stays with you,” adding that it’s “layered with psychological intensity and emotionally grounded narrative.”

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said the idea was to keep audiences guessing throughout: “we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn’t.”

Abhishek Pathak summed up the hook neatly: “a simple police constable reopening a forgotten case that slowly begins to consume his life and sanity.” Written by Shahi Kabir, with music by Mujeeb Majeed, Unmadham isn’t your typical cop drama, this one looks like it wants to mess with your head a little.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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