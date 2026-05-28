Amit Shah to begin two-day Gujarat visit today, launch multiple development projects

Home Minister to inaugurate lakes, schools and civic works across Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad
Gandhinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and Ahmedabad, and to hold organisational and review meetings.
Shah, who is also the Member of Parliament from the constituency, will begin his programmes on Thursday with a series of development-related events across different locations.
In Vadsar, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Jedva Lake developed under the Anandam Parivar CSR fund.
At the same location, as well as in Jalund and Sardhav, he will also inaugurate newly established libraries developed under Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited's CSR initiative.
At Khatraj, he will lay the foundation stone for lake beautification works undertaken by the Arvind Foundation. He will also inaugurate a newly constructed village panchayat office.
Further engagements include the inauguration of the Pay Centre Primary School at Moti Bhoyan, as well as the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development works in Sonipur village and in areas under the Kalol and Gandhinagar North assembly constituencies.
During the visit to Sonipur, Shah is also scheduled to have lunch at the residence of former sarpanch and senior BJP worker Gandaji Thakor.
Later, at the state party headquarters “Shri Kamalam”, a meeting of senior BJP office-bearers will be held in his presence.
He is also scheduled to inaugurate the CBSE regional office at the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad and a newly constructed hostel building at the Umiyadham campus in Sola.
In Ahmedabad, the newly constructed “Bharat Mata” sculpture developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at New Vadaj will be inaugurated.
This will be followed by a review meeting at the Circuit House on preparations for the Olympic, Commonwealth, and World Police and Fire Games, which will be chaired by Shah.
After completing the scheduled programmes on Thursday, he is expected to travel to Bhuj in Kutch. The visit continues on Friday with additional engagements as part of the two-day programme across Gujarat.