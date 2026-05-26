Victim Meghnaben Patel, 45, had been working at the supermarket for 10 years
Dubai: An Indian-origin woman from Gujarat was shot dead inside a supermarket in the US state of Virginia during a suspected robbery attempt, according to reports and local authorities. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has triggered grief among the Indian community in the US and residents of her hometown in Gujarat.
The victim was identified as Meghnaben Patel, 45, who had been working at the supermarket for the past 10 years. She hailed from Jantral village in Vijapur Taluka of Mehsana district in Gujarat.
According to CCTV footage circulating on social media, a masked man entered the supermarket posing as a customer and approached the billing counter where Patel was standing. After briefly speaking with her, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at close range. Patel collapsed to the floor as the attacker fled the scene shortly afterwards. Police suspect the incident may have been linked to an attempted robbery.
Authorities responded to the incident immediately, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Special teams have reportedly been formed to trace and arrest the suspect. No official motive has yet been confirmed.
Patel is survived by her husband and two children. Family members and villagers in Gujarat expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic killing.
With inputs from Agencies