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Indian expat woman, daughter found dead at Sharjah residential building

Cause of death of Kerala expats in UAE remains unclear, reports say

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Indian expat woman, daughter found dead at Sharjah residential building

Sharjah: An Indian expat woman and her young daughter were found dead at a residential building in Sharjah, according to reports in Malayalam media.

Several Malayalam news outlets on Saturday reported that the 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were found dead at an apartment building in Al Nahda on Wednesday morning.

The cause of death has not been officially disclosed. Reports said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, and authorities have not released further details.

More to follow...

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