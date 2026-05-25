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Indian expat couple found dead in Kerala hours before flight back to UAE

RAK resident of over 40 years suspected of killing wife before ending life, say reports

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Ras Al Khaimah: A Ras Al Khaimah resident of over 40 years and his wife, both believed to be in their 60s, were found dead at their home in Kerala, India, just hours before they were due to board a flight back to the UAE, according to Indian media reports.

The couple is survived by their two children who also live in the UAE.

The family, which runs a construction company here and other businesses back home, is known for splitting their time between Ras Al Khaimah and Kerala.

After a short visit home this time, the couple had booked tickets to return to RAK on Saturday evening.

When they did not wake up on Saturday morning, relatives grew concerned. Repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, prompting family members to raise the alarm, reports said.

What was found inside

When authorities entered the bed room, the husband was reportedly found hanging, while the wife was discovered unresponsive on the bed. Some reports indicate she may have been suffocated, though the exact cause of her death is yet to be officially confirmed pending a postmortem examination.

The police have not confirmed a motive, but were quoted as saying that no suicide note was recovered.

Buried, not cremated

The bodies were formally handed over to the family once the autopsy process was complete.

However, the couple's bodies were buried on Sunday rather than cremated which is unusual for Hindu families.

Apparently, it was done deliberately to keep the remains intact in case investigators need to examine them further.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expats

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