Teachers, 12-year-old boy among victims of Valparai holiday van plunge
A holiday trip from Kerala turned into tragedy on Friday after a tourist van carrying a 12-member group plunged off a ghat road in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, killing nine people and injuring four others.
According to media reports, the accident occurred around 5.15 pm (local time) on the Valparai–Pollachi Ghat Road when the vehicle reportedly lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend.
Police said the van plunged across multiple bends before coming to rest near the ninth hairpin section.
The stretch is known for its steep curves and sharp descents, with 40 hairpin bends along the route.
The group, from Malappuram district in Kerala, included teachers and staff of government schools in Kuruva. Six teachers, a school cook, a student, and another relative were among those killed.
Seven women and a 12-year-old boy were among the deceased. Four others, including the driver, were injured, with three critically wounded shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Police said the group had travelled to Athirappilly waterfalls in Kerala earlier in the day before heading to Valparai for sightseeing. They were returning via Pollachi when the accident occurred.
Eyewitnesses alerted emergency services, and rescue teams from Valparai and Pollachi rushed to the spot to retrieve passengers from the wreckage.
Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have lost control while descending the steep ghat section, but officials said the exact cause is still under investigation.
The Valparai–Pollachi road is a popular tourist route but is also considered high-risk due to its sharp bends and steep terrain. Authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during peak travel seasons.