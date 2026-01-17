Two Kerala tourists drown in Arunachal lake; one dead, another missing

Frozen Sela Lake tragedy: Two Malayali youths drown while taking photos
Two tourists from Kerala drowned after stepping onto the frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, police said on Friday. The lake sits at an elevation of about 13,700 feet and is prone to extreme winter conditions.
Police identified the deceased tourists as Binu Prakash (24) from Kollam and Madhav G (26) from Malappuram. Binu’s body was recovered late on Friday, while Madhav’s was found on Saturday morning after an hours-long search, according to media reports.
Officials said the group—seven tourists travelling together from Guwahati to Tawang—halted near Sela Lake to take photographs. One member reportedly walked onto the frozen waterbody while speaking on the phone. The ice cracked, and he slipped into the lake.
Five others attempted a rescue; three managed to get out safely, while two were pulled under the icy water.
Rescue operations were severely affected by extreme cold, poor visibility and high altitude. Initial searches using a boat yielded no results. A hook was later dragged across the lake, which helped locate one of the bodies.
The district administration received information around 3 pm, following which a joint operation was launched involving district police, central forces and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Army personnel assisted and took the surviving members of the group to hospital.
The district collector has ordered the transportation of the mortal remains to Guwahati, from where they will be flown to Kerala. A post-mortem examination is being conducted at the Jang Community Health Centre, about 40 km from the site.
Authorities said warning signboards have been installed at Sela Lake and other tourist spots, clearly prohibiting visitors from walking on frozen lakes.
The district administration had also issued an advisory in December cautioning tourists that frozen water bodies are unsafe, as ice may be unstable and unable to bear human weight.
Located at over 13,000 feet, Sela Lake is a major tourist attraction but poses significant dangers during winter due to extreme cold and fragile ice cover.
