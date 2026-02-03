GOLD/FOREX
3 killed, 15 hurt as Himachal bus plunges into ditch in Dehradun

Bus carrying 30 people plunges into a ditch in Vikasnagar after driver lost contro

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Three people were killed as a Himachal bus plunged into a ditch in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Three people were killed as a Himachal bus plunged into a ditch in Dehradun on Tuesday.
ANI

Dehradun: At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into a deep ditch in Dehradun’s Vikasnagar area on Tuesday (February 3, 2026) morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near Sudoi Khad in the Kwanu area when the HRTC bus, which was travelling from Chaupal-Nerwa to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, reportedly lost control and fell into a ditch.

Three passengers died on the spot, while more than 15 others were said to be seriously injured in the incident, the authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the bus had reached Nehwa from the Chaupal depot at around 6:30 am and was proceeding towards Paonta Sahib via the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route.

More than 30 people were reportedly on board at the time.

The mishap took place at around 10 am.

Preliminary information suggested that while giving way to a truck near Sudoi Khad on the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur road, the road embankment gave way. As a result, the HRTC bus, filled with passengers, lost balance, took several turns and eventually plunged straight into the deep ditch.

Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and began assisting in relief and rescue efforts.

On receiving information about the incident, teams from the police administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were immediately dispatched to the site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and said he was closely monitoring the situation.

“We have received the extremely distressing news of the accident involving a bus of the Himachal Transport Corporation on the Kwanu-Minas Motor Road in the Kalsi area (Dehradun). Upon receiving information about the accident, I spoke with the District Magistrate over the phone and issued necessary instructions,” CM Dhami said in a post on X.

He added that the district administration and police had swiftly initiated relief and rescue operations.

“All nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode. If needed, any seriously injured passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all passengers,” he said.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, and authorities said further details are awaited.

