GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Farmer kills leopard to save son, forest officials register case

Incident in Gir Somnath leaves both family members injured, probe underway

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A farmer used his sickle to kill a leopard that attacked his son in India. Picture for illustrative purposes.
A farmer used his sickle to kill a leopard that attacked his son in India. Picture for illustrative purposes.
IANS

A 60-year-old farmer has been charged by the forest department after he killed a leopard while trying to save his adult son from a sudden attack, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening near the family’s home in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, when a leopard emerged and attacked the man as he rested in a shed, local officials said. Hearing his father’s screams, his 27-year-old son rushed from the house and was also assaulted by the animal, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

Fearing for his son’s life, the father seized a sickle and struck the big cat repeatedly. The leopard was killed after a brief but intense struggle. Both the father and son suffered serious injuries and were first taken to a nearby government hospital and later shifted to a private facility for specialist care, authorities said.

Despite the apparent act of self-defence, forest officials registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, citing the unlawful killing of a protected species. Range Forest Officer L.B. Bharwad said investigators will determine the exact circumstances of the episode.

Local wildlife authorities seized the weapons used in the confrontation as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Yuvraj’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, alleged grave administrative negligence, saying the absence of trained divers and slow rescue efforts cost his son his life. Yuvraj in a file photo with his mother who died two years ago.

People filmed: Family alleges negligence in Noida death

3m read
Nabi bats with son Eisakhil in Bangladesh league

Nabi bats with son Eisakhil in Bangladesh league

2m read
Elon Musk reveals India link behind son’s name ‘Sekhar’

Why Elon Musk named his son Sekhar—Indian inspiration

2m read
Philippine pesos

Kill ₱1,000 bills to cut corruption? Manila weighs move

4m read