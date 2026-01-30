Farmer kills leopard to save son, forest officials register case

Incident in Gir Somnath leaves both family members injured, probe underway
A 60-year-old farmer has been charged by the forest department after he killed a leopard while trying to save his adult son from a sudden attack, police said.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening near the family’s home in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, when a leopard emerged and attacked the man as he rested in a shed, local officials said. Hearing his father’s screams, his 27-year-old son rushed from the house and was also assaulted by the animal, Kerala Kaumudi reported.
Fearing for his son’s life, the father seized a sickle and struck the big cat repeatedly. The leopard was killed after a brief but intense struggle. Both the father and son suffered serious injuries and were first taken to a nearby government hospital and later shifted to a private facility for specialist care, authorities said.
Despite the apparent act of self-defence, forest officials registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, citing the unlawful killing of a protected species. Range Forest Officer L.B. Bharwad said investigators will determine the exact circumstances of the episode.
Local wildlife authorities seized the weapons used in the confrontation as part of the ongoing inquiry.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox