Police unravel chilling plot after teen’s suspicious movements trigger late-night stop
Dubai: A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 49-year-old father, a pathology lab owner, at their residence in Aashiana before dismembering the body and attempting to dispose of the remains, Indian media quoted the police as saying on Monday.
According to investigators, the incident took place in the early hours of February 20 following an argument between the father and son, reportedly over academic pressure linked to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Police said the confrontation escalated around 4.30am inside a third-floor room of the house. In a fit of anger, the accused, identified as Akshat, allegedly picked up his father’s licensed rifle and fired at him at close range.
A ricochet bullet was later recovered from the room, officers said, supporting the preliminary reconstruction of events. The weapon and ballistic evidence have been sent for forensic examination, The Times of India said.
Akshat’s sister, a Class XI student, was present in the house at the time. Police said the teenager allegedly threatened her and warned her against informing anyone about the shooting.
Investigators allege that after the shooting, the teenager dragged the body from the third floor to the ground floor, where he dismembered it in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence and facilitate disposal.
Some of the remains were packed into the family car and transported to Sadrauna, a relatively isolated area on the outskirts of Lucknow. Police said several body parts were dumped there, while the victim’s head is yet to be recovered.
The remaining torso was allegedly concealed inside a blue plastic drum and hidden in a room at the residence, with plans for later disposal.
In what police described as an attempt to deflect suspicion, Akshat later lodged a missing person complaint, claiming his father had disappeared on February 20.
However, officers said the case took a dramatic turn on Monday evening when a police patrol intercepted the teenager during what appeared to be suspicious activity.
“He was in the process of disposing of a body part when our team intervened. His inconsistent statements raised suspicion, and sustained questioning led to a confession,” said DCP (Central Zone) Vikrant Vir.
Following the interrogation, police raided the Aashiana residence and recovered the drum containing the mutilated remains. Forensic teams examined bloodstains inside the house and the vehicle, while search operations were launched in Sadrauna to locate the missing body part.
Police said the victim was originally from Jalaun district. His wife died nine years ago. The family includes a daughter studying in Class XI and another son serving in the Uttar Pradesh Police, currently posted at the state secretariat. The victim’s father is a retired policeman.
Investigators said Akshat had been managing a liquor store operated by his father and was earning Rs 17,000 per month but was reportedly dissatisfied. Despite performing well in Class XII, he was allegedly under pressure from his father to clear NEET and pursue a medical career.
Police said further investigation is underway to establish the precise sequence of events and determine the full motive behind the crime.