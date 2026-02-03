GOLD/FOREX
India

Tragedy in Kerala: Father allegedly kills Grade 12 daughter, relative in family dispute

Father, reportedly intoxicated, allegedly attacks daughter and relative over land dispute

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Police say tensions escalated after wife sought divorce; father allegedly drug-addicted and caused trouble at home
A tragic family dispute in Manjeswaram, in Kasaragod district of Kerala, claimed the lives of a teenager and a relative on Monday, according to media reports.

Jumaila, a Grade 12 student, was stabbed to death by her father, Ummer Farooq, during a dispute over family property, Manorama News reported. Later, Shekunji (53), the husband of Farooq’s sister-in-law, also died while undergoing treatment.

Father allegedly intoxicated during attack

Police said Ummer Farooq, who had returned from the Gulf about three months ago, was intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The dispute reportedly began over a piece of land that Farooq had received as family property and later transferred to his wife’s name. He demanded its return if the relationship were to end.

Shekunji and his daughter explained that the land was needed for their daughter’s education and other expenses.

Attack escalates during family meeting

According to media reports citing authorities, Farooq arrived at his sister-in-law’s house with his brother after being called to discuss the dispute. His wife had decided to seek a divorce and asked him to take gold ornaments and property documents before leaving.

Witnesses said Farooq suddenly turned back, armed with a dagger, and stabbed his daughter Jumaila in the neck. He also attacked Shekunji, stabbing him in the thigh.

Victims rushed to hospital

Both victims were immediately taken to hospital. Jumaila was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru but was declared dead. Her body was later shifted to Mangalpady hospital for autopsy.

Police take accused into custody

Police arrived at the scene and took Ummer Farooq into custody. Authorities said he would be formally arrested after recording his statement. Police confirmed that tensions at home had escalated after Farooq’s wife expressed her decision to divorce.

Local authorities alleged that Farooq was addicted to drugs and frequently created problems in the household.

keralacrimeindia

