6-month-old Kerala baby found murdered

Police suspect the baby’s grandmother to be behind the death of the infant

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Kochi: In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Wednesday, a six-month-old baby girl was found dead at home with her throat slit, leading the police to launch an intensive investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Delna Maria Sara, the daughter of Antony and Ruth, residents of Karukutty, near Angamaly in Ernakulam.

Police suspect the baby’s grandmother to be behind the murder.

According to preliminary information, the grandmother, who has been undergoing treatment for depression, was found lying beside the infant at the time of the incident.

She was immediately admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness.

Officials suspect she may have taken an overdose of medication, as she had done once before two months ago.

Police said the incident occurred when the baby’s mother had briefly gone to the kitchen to prepare porridge for the grandmother.

Hearing a sudden cry, the mother rushed back to find her child bleeding profusely from the neck.

The family rushed the baby to a private hospital in Angamaly, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Hospital authorities alerted the police after noticing the deep neck injury, which suggested foul play.

Officers from the Karukutty police station have cordoned off the house and begun forensic examination of the scene.

“At present, we are treating it as a case of homicide. The grandmother, who is undergoing treatment, will be questioned once her condition stabilises,” a police official said.

Police have recorded preliminary statements from the baby’s parents and are awaiting the grandmother’s medical report before taking further action.

Delna’s body has been kept at the Angamaly Apollo Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with neighbours expressing disbelief over the tragedy in the otherwise quiet village.

The grandmother had been under medication and was also suffering from sodium deficiency, which might have affected her mental stability.

