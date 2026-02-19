GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Fourth impeachment complaint filed against Philippine VP Duterte

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing a 4th impeachment case against her

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte.
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte.
Bloomberg

Philippine Vice President and freshly declared presidential candidate Sara Duterte is facing a fourth impeachment case against her, documents seen by AFP on Thursday show.

The complaint, which accuses Duterte of misusing public funds and cites "disturbing" allegations of undeclared wealth, was filed on Wednesday, hours after she had tossed her hat into the ring for the 2028 election.

Procedural issues

The daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives last year, only to see the country's Supreme Court throw the case out over procedural issues.

Under the Philippine constitution, an impeachment triggers a Senate trial.

A guilty verdict would see Duterte barred from politics and her presidential hopes permanently derailed.

"This is about constitutional accountability... any undeclared asset or unexplained wealth is a grave issue," said La Union Representative Paolo Ortega, one of two lawmakers to endorse the complaint.

As with earlier impeachment cases filed against the vice president this year, the new complaint leans heavily on allegations of graft and corruption.

$10 million in question

A complaint filed on February 9 accused Duterte of bilking taxpayers of at least $10 million while serving as vice president and as secretary of education.

Representative Leila de Lima, one of that filing's endorsers, called it "an improved version" of the complaint tossed out by the Supreme Court last year.

Duterte on Wednesday announced plans to run for president in 2028, calling out President Ferdinand Marcos for failing to live up to his campaign promises.

The two former allies have been engaged in a high-stakes political brawl that erupted within weeks of their 2022 win in the presidential election, when the vice president was denied her favoured cabinet portfolios and instead named education secretary.

Two analysts who spoke with AFP suggested the announcement of Duterte's candidacy was aimed at keeping allies in line by underscoring the possibility of her faction's return to power.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announces her intention to run for the country's presidency in 2028 during a press conference in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on February 18, 2026.

'I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president'

2m read
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte are both facing impeachment cases.

Philippines: Impeachment capital of the world?

3m read
A feud has erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and impeached Vice President Sara Duterte (R), after their alliance in 2022 pulled off an election victory. Now, as their alliance has unraveled, an impeachment case has been filed against Marcos too. The explosive feud between the two political dynasties in the Asian country has preoccupied observers and politicians watching on the sidelines, with implications for security, investments, jobs, and the nation's direction.

Philippines impeachment showdown: How it really works

4m read
‘Our Family is Growing’: Usha Vance announces pregnancy of fourth child.

Usha Vance reveals she's pregnant with fourth child

2m read