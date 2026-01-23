Impeachment showdown: One-complaint-one-year rule explained, how removing top officials really works in the Philippines

A feud has erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and impeached Vice President Sara Duterte (R), after their alliance in 2022 pulled off an election victory. Now, as their alliance has unraveled, an impeachment case has been filed against Marcos too. The explosive feud between the two political dynasties in the Asian country has preoccupied observers and politicians watching on the sidelines, with implications for security, investments, jobs, and the nation's direction. AFP