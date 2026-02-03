GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: Impeachment capital of the world?

2 impeachment raps filed vs President Marcos Jr, fresh complaints filed vs VP Duterte

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte are both facing impeachment cases.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte are both facing impeachment cases.
AFP

Also In This Package

Philippines: Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

Philippines President Marcos hit with impeachment case: What happens next

Philippines: SC junks petition on Duterte impeach case

Philippines: Top court junks petition on impeachment case vs VP Sara Duterte, what it means & what's next?

Philippines: 'Flyover to nowhere' contract terminated

Philippines: Ghost 'flyover to nowhere' contract terminated, what's next

Why Jose Rizal is honoured beyond the Philippines

Jose Rizal: 12 facts you need to know about Philippines’ national hero

  • Philippine politics just hit peak "teleserye": Two impeachment complaints have landed on the desk of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr—while, not to be outdone, a fresh impeachment complaint has also been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.

  • Both of the country’s top leaders are facing charges that could, at least in theory, kick them out of office. Totally unprecedented.

  • The legal sparring has only just begun, setting the stage for a long, twist-filled saga as the nation inches toward the 2028 elections. In just two years, Filipinos will choose a new president, vice president, 12 senators, and more than 300 members of the House. No pressure.

  • Cue the entrance of the country’s sharpest legal minds, now thrust into the spotlight — while millions of Filipinos, famously described as “paupers sitting on a pot of gold,” watch the unfolding political soap opera with a mix of shrugs, sighs, and simmering frustration.

  • Meanwhile, precious national energy leaks away, lost in the fog of division, drifting visions, and endless maneuvering.

  • For the record, the 1987 Constitution does allow this kind of high-stakes drama. Top officials can be impeached—and removed—for a short but serious list of offenses: culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or the ever-flexible betrayal of public trust.

  • The 1987 Constitution allows top officials to be impeached, and removed from office. Impeachment limits offenses to the following: culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.

  • Following is a list of top Philippine officials impeached in the past:

1. Joseph Estrada, President

Impeached: November 13, 2000
Trial in the Senate aborted amid political turmoil; declared resigned on Jan 20, 2001

2. Merceditas Gutierrez, Ombudsman

Impeached: March 22, 2011
Resigned on Apr 29, 2011 before the Senate trial. Recently, she has taken her oath as the new chairperson of the National Council of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

3. Renato Corona, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Impeached: December 12, 2011
Found guilty of 2 articles of impeachment and removed from office on May 29, 2012
(only official fully removed via impeachment)

4. Andres Bautista, Comelec Chairman

Impeached: October 11, 2017
Resigned on Oct 23, 2017 before a Senate trial. He is reportedly facing bribery, money laundering charges in the US.

5. Sara Duterte, Vice-President

Impeached: February 5, 2025
Supreme Court ruled on July 2, 2025 that the impeachment was "unconstitutional" for violating the one-year bar rule; Senate voted on August 6, 2025 to "archive" the articles of impeachment, neither closing nor advancing the case.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) and VP Sara Duterte (L)

Philippines: Impeachment turns into a game of strategy

4m read
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte

Philippines: SC junks petition on Duterte impeach case

2m read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington.

Rubio hints at 'preemptive strike option' against Iran

3m read
A feud has erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and impeached Vice President Sara Duterte (R), after their alliance in 2022 pulled off an election victory. Now, as their alliance has unraveled, an impeachment case has been filed against Marcos too. The explosive feud between the two political dynasties in the Asian country has preoccupied observers and politicians watching on the sidelines, with implications for security, investments, jobs, and the nation's direction.

Philippines impeachment showdown: How it really works

4m read