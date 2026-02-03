Philippines: Impeachment capital of the world?

Philippine politics just hit peak "teleserye": Two impeachment complaints have landed on the desk of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr—while, not to be outdone, a fresh impeachment complaint has also been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Both of the country’s top leaders are facing charges that could, at least in theory, kick them out of office. Totally unprecedented.

The legal sparring has only just begun, setting the stage for a long, twist-filled saga as the nation inches toward the 2028 elections. In just two years, Filipinos will choose a new president, vice president, 12 senators, and more than 300 members of the House. No pressure.

Cue the entrance of the country’s sharpest legal minds, now thrust into the spotlight — while millions of Filipinos, famously described as “paupers sitting on a pot of gold,” watch the unfolding political soap opera with a mix of shrugs, sighs, and simmering frustration.

Meanwhile, precious national energy leaks away, lost in the fog of division, drifting visions, and endless maneuvering.

For the record, the 1987 Constitution does allow this kind of high-stakes drama. Top officials can be impeached—and removed—for a short but serious list of offenses: culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or the ever-flexible betrayal of public trust.

