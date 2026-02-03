Philippines: Impeachment capital of the world?

2 impeachment raps filed vs President Marcos Jr, fresh complaints filed vs VP Duterte
Philippine politics just hit peak "teleserye": Two impeachment complaints have landed on the desk of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr—while, not to be outdone, a fresh impeachment complaint has also been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.
Both of the country’s top leaders are facing charges that could, at least in theory, kick them out of office. Totally unprecedented.
The legal sparring has only just begun, setting the stage for a long, twist-filled saga as the nation inches toward the 2028 elections. In just two years, Filipinos will choose a new president, vice president, 12 senators, and more than 300 members of the House. No pressure.
Cue the entrance of the country’s sharpest legal minds, now thrust into the spotlight — while millions of Filipinos, famously described as “paupers sitting on a pot of gold,” watch the unfolding political soap opera with a mix of shrugs, sighs, and simmering frustration.
Meanwhile, precious national energy leaks away, lost in the fog of division, drifting visions, and endless maneuvering.
For the record, the 1987 Constitution does allow this kind of high-stakes drama. Top officials can be impeached—and removed—for a short but serious list of offenses: culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or the ever-flexible betrayal of public trust.
Following is a list of top Philippine officials impeached in the past:
Impeached: November 13, 2000
Trial in the Senate aborted amid political turmoil; declared resigned on Jan 20, 2001
Impeached: March 22, 2011
Resigned on Apr 29, 2011 before the Senate trial. Recently, she has taken her oath as the new chairperson of the National Council of Senior Citizens (NCSC).
Impeached: December 12, 2011
Found guilty of 2 articles of impeachment and removed from office on May 29, 2012
(only official fully removed via impeachment)
Impeached: October 11, 2017
Resigned on Oct 23, 2017 before a Senate trial. He is reportedly facing bribery, money laundering charges in the US.
Impeached: February 5, 2025
Supreme Court ruled on July 2, 2025 that the impeachment was "unconstitutional" for violating the one-year bar rule; Senate voted on August 6, 2025 to "archive" the articles of impeachment, neither closing nor advancing the case.
