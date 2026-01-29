Philippines: Top court junks petition on impeachment case vs VP Sara Duterte, what it means & what's next?

Violation of the one-year bar rule (Article XI, Section 3(5) of the 1987 Constitution):



This prohibits initiating impeachment proceedings against the same official more than once in a one-year period. The fourth impeachment complaint (transmitted to the Senate on February 5, 2025) was deemed barred because the first three complaints — filed under the first mode of initiation [Article XI, Section 3(2)] — were already considered "initiated."



The Court clarified that a complaint under this mode is initiated when: