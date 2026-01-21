Philippines' gas jackpot off Palawan — why Malampaya East-1 is an energy game-changer

Blockbuster 98-billion cubic feet gas find signals a better future for the Philippines

New gem: Flaring from the drill ship Noble Viking to confirm the new gas find at Malampaya East-1, located 5km east of the existing Malampaya Field. Prime Energy

Manila: Picture this electric fantasy: no more blackouts, lower electricity bills in the Philippines. Even more fantastic: lesser fuel imports and billions in state revenues. That's the charged promise of Malampaya Phase 4, as confirmed by East-1 gas well jackpot announced recently.

It's a blockbuster 98 billion cubic feet (BCF) natural gas well discovered in a previously untapped reservoir, announced on January 19, 2026 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Drilled in Service Contract 38 off Palawan by Prime Energy (45%), UC38 LLC (45%), and PNOC (10%), this gem could pump ~30% more life into the nation's lone indigenous gas field, ending a 10-year exploration drought.

Q: Why the hype? It's economics: The Philippines currently buys from the international market (using only US$) to cover up to 90% of power generation from foreign producers of coal/LNG. This has fuelled one of ASEAN's highest electricity rates (Php10-12/kWh), though solar, hydro and wind also now form a growing part of the mix. The Malampaya East-1 could potentially slash that over-reliance in fuel imports, helping stabilise grids powering 20% of Luzon via cleaner, cheaper domestic gas. More importantly, billions in "royalties" (the government's share of profits or production from extracting oil and gas) could flow into national coffers too — the existing Malampaya wells have already delivered $13.9 billion since 2002.

Q: What to do with those billions in royalties? It's a good question. And a good problem to have, too. Hopefully, it won't wind up in some lemon — ampao or "ghost" — infrastructure or get hijacked via midnight budget insertions by the next generation of Philippine lawmakers. Filipinos would watch the money flow closely as the

Q: ​Where is it located? The discovered reservoir called Malampaya East 1 or MAE-1 is located about 5km east of the existing Malampaya Field.

Q: What is the production timeline for MAE-1? No firm date has been given. Phase 4 targets 2027+, if viable. The concessionaire Prime Energy stated that full development would take 2-5 years post-testing. Prime Energy stated that the next phase of the Malampaya 4 drilling campaign involves the completion and testing of Camago-3, followed by the drilling of Bagong Pag-asa exploration well. Prime Energy engineers will first build the pipes that will connect the well to the production facilities to extract the natural gas that will fuel various power plants in Batangas, south of Manila, as per Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales. That work (about 1km below the surface) takes time, including testing, so the actual extraction and flow of natural gas from the discovery will likely happen by the end of 2026 or early 2027. Q: What are the existing oil & gas wells in the Philippines? There are currently three active oil and gas fields in the Philippines, lead by Malampaya, first discovered in 1990.

Field/Project Type Operator Start Status/Notes Malampaya Gas/Condensate Prime Energy 1990 Main source; Phase 4 ongoing Galoc Oil PXP Energy 2008 Offshore Palawan; producing Alegria Oil & Gas Cebu ~2010s Onshore Cebu; active Nido Oil Forum Energy 1979 Decommissioned 2019 Matinloc Oil Various 1980s Decommissioned 2019

Q: What does the new gas find mean for the country? President Marcos Jr., in announcing the new find on January 19, 2026, said: “This means it can supply electricity to more than 5.7 million households, 9,500 buildings, or nearly 200,000 schools for one year.”

5.7m estimated number of households that can be supplied with electricity from turbines powered by additional gas found in the new reservoir

It is the first time in over a decade that a significant natural gas discovery has been made in the Philippines.

Q: Who is behind it? The Malampaya consortium is led by Filipino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr, through Prime Energy. The consortium has invested around $893 million for the Malampaya Phase 4 drilling campaign, which involves the drilling of two new deepwater wells and an exploration field. In 1990, Shell discovered the large Malampaya gas field, marking the country's biggest find and a major natural gas source for power generation.

Q: How will the new Malampaya gas find boost Philippine power generation? Currently, Malampaya gas powers 2,700 MW of Batangas plants (about 20% of the Luzon grid); East-1 extends it to 2039, and averts a 2027 shortfall. It also enables hybrid renewables, cuts coal/LNG imports ($10 billion+ per year), stabilises power rates. Malampaya Phases 1-3 (2001-2024) focused on initial development and plateau production from the main Malampaya reservoir — 8-10 wells feed Luzon power plants via subsea tiebacks to platforms. Output peaked at 16.4 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet/day), supplying 20% national power through steady depletion.​

Q: What's the difference between Phase 4 and earlier phases? Phase 4, started in 2025, is ongoing. It pivots to late-life extension and reserve replacement, targeting depletion edge with deeper (though riskier wells) and new reservoirs. Given the global fossil fuel price volatility, driven by geopolitics, East-1 fortifies Phase 4's 2039 extension. It averts the widely-reportedly 2027 depletion cliff of the existing Malampaya 1-3, and jumpstarts Filipino-led upstream revival.

Using a revolutionary gas extraction tech with bigger wells and longer life, Malampaya 4 has been certified as a "Project of National Significance".

​Q: What about royalties? What's expected from new gas well (East-1)? Existing Malampaya: $13.9 billion total since 2002. It generated ₱200 billion (2014-2023 average of ₱20 billion per year); 2024 (₱8 billion), and 2025 (₱5 billion) East-1: ₱50 billion to ₱100 billion potential (98 BCF @ $5/MMBtu), 10-20% royalties over 10-15 years.