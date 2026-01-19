Meet the Filipino billionaire behind the latest gas find, Malampaya East 1

FROM MINIMUM WAGE TO CEO: Enrique Razon Jr, 65, started at age 17 in the family-owned cargo-loading company for minimum wage. Net worth was estimated by Forbes at $14.4 billion as of mid-January 2026 (from $8.1 billion in 2023). He is known as the Philippines’s ports, resorts and infrastructure baron. He has also made known his interest in building small modular nuclear power plants to bolster the southeast Asian nation's energy security. Bloomberg