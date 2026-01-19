Philippines: Natural gas discovered in Malampaya East-1

Natural gas found 5km east of the existing Malampaya field off Palawan
Manila: In a significant boost to the nation's energy security, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Monday the discovery of natural gas at Malampaya East-1 (MAE-1), located 6km east of the existing Malampaya field off Palawan, local media reported.
This marks the Philippines' first major find in over a decade.
The well has an estimated 98 billion cubic feet of gas — enough to generate 14 billion kilowatt-hours annually, powering 5.7 million households or 200,000 schools.
The discovery, part of a $893 million drilling campaign by Enrique Razon's Prime Energy, follows initial tests showing flows of 60 million cubic feet per day.
It extends the life of the depleting Malampaya field, which supplies 35-40% of Luzon's power, aiding the shift from coal imports.
The site lies in the West Philippine Sea.
This breakthrough promises economic gains.
