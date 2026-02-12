Philippines: Budding vlogger dies after eating toxic ‘devil crab’ in Palawan

Local authorities warn public after fatal poisoning linked to deadly reef crab
A woman in the Philippines has died after consuming a toxic species of crab known locally as the 'devil crab,' prompting renewed warnings from authorities about the dangers of eating unfamiliar marine wildlife.
The victim, identified as 51-year-old Emma Amit, reportedly gathered shellfish and devil crabs with companions on February 4 in a mangrove forest near Puerto Princesa in Palawan province, according to reports. The group cooked the seafood in coconut milk before eating it.
Authorities said the budding vlogger began feeling unwell the following day, experiencing convulsions and breathing difficulties. She was taken to a local hospital after her condition worsened, but died on February 6, two days after consuming the crab.
The species involved, scientifically known as Zosimus aeneus, is found across coral reefs in the Indo-Pacific region and is known to carry potent heat-resistant neurotoxins, including tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin. These toxins affect the nervous system and can cause respiratory failure. Importantly, the toxins are not destroyed by cooking.
Local officials said brightly coloured shells consistent with the toxic crab were found at Amit’s home. Village chief Laddy Gemang warned residents not to consume the species, noting that similar poisonings have occurred in coastal areas in the past.
Authorities are monitoring others who may have eaten the crab for signs of poisoning and have reiterated advice to avoid consuming marine species that are not widely recognised as safe.