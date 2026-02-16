Quantum investments could reach $20 billion by 2030: How GCC real estate can benefit

The GCC is roughly equidistant between Asia, Europe, Africa. It provides time-zone advantages for global operations, in addition to excellent air and subsea fibre connections. These make it an attractive location for distributed quantum networks and data redundancy. Also, for institutions in Europe or Asia looking for stable, politically secure hubs, GCC offers safe ground. When it comes to physical and environmental assets, land, energy, and cooling, they are all cheaper (or at least more controllable) here than in many Western or East Asian quantum hubs. Access to low-cost power (particularly with renewables), ability to build new purpose‐built facilities in deserts removed from electromagnetic clutter. All big pluses when you need pristine environmental stability.