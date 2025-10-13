GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Watch: Leopard storms canteen in southern India

Forest department officials in Tamil Nadu have been alerted and are monitoring the area

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
CCTV footage captured a leopard entering a tea estate canteen.
CCTV footage captured a leopard entering a tea estate canteen.
Instagram / wirally

Dubai: A startling incident in southern India’s Nilgiris district has gripped social media after CCTV footage captured a leopard bursting into a tea estate canteen while chasing a stray cat, sending workers scrambling for safety.

The footage, filmed at a private tea plantation in Kotagiri, shows the leopard darting through the canteen at high speed, weaving between tables and chairs as terrified staff shout and run for cover.

One man, who had been seated at a table, is seen leaping to his feet and sprinting to safety as the animal makes a swift exit, leaving behind a scene of chaos.

Local reports suggest the leopard entered the area in search of prey, likely cats or rodents that often linger near human settlements.

Forest department officials in Tamil Nadu have been alerted and are monitoring the area to prevent further encounters.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A little coffee, a little tea, and plenty of water might be your best defense.

7–8 cups a day: Coffee, tea and water the healthy way

2m read
Stranded cars are seen as mud covers a neighbourhood after water from a burst landslide dam flooded the area in Hualien on September 23, 2025, as a result of heavy rain due to Super Typhoon Ragasa.

CCTV captures Hualien bridge vanishing under floods

1m read
With a mix of festive flair and everyday charm, these seven handpicked gifts capture the spirit of Saudi National Day while delighting the lucky recipients.

7 best gifts to celebrate Saudi National Day, UAE 2025

4m read
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Where to watch India vs Pakistan live

3m read