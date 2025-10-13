Watch: Leopard storms canteen in southern India

Forest department officials in Tamil Nadu have been alerted and are monitoring the area
Dubai: A startling incident in southern India’s Nilgiris district has gripped social media after CCTV footage captured a leopard bursting into a tea estate canteen while chasing a stray cat, sending workers scrambling for safety.
The footage, filmed at a private tea plantation in Kotagiri, shows the leopard darting through the canteen at high speed, weaving between tables and chairs as terrified staff shout and run for cover.
One man, who had been seated at a table, is seen leaping to his feet and sprinting to safety as the animal makes a swift exit, leaving behind a scene of chaos.
Local reports suggest the leopard entered the area in search of prey, likely cats or rodents that often linger near human settlements.
Forest department officials in Tamil Nadu have been alerted and are monitoring the area to prevent further encounters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox