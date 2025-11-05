Japanese craftsmanship meets modern design in Dubai with SOBOKUYA, Nikken Sekkei collaboration

At the event, SOBOKUYA and Nikken Sekkei Dubai will present an installation titled “Chatai (Tea Platform)”, reinterpreting the Japanese tea room and street stall as a poetic and modern space for connection and contemplation. Blending the tranquility of chashitsu with the liveliness of everyday gatherings, “Chatai” expresses a new form of cultural hospitality — where people can meet, talk, and reflect together.