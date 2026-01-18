Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and wrote on his X handle: “The tragic accident near Balrampur on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, claiming the lives of several passengers, is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Immediately after receiving information, rescue and relief operations were launched. An administrative team is present at the site, ensuring coordinated efforts. A total of 87 people have been injured — 27 are receiving treatment at Carmel Hospital and 60 at the Community Health Centre. I have directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary medical care to those seriously injured. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery for the injured.”